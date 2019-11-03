header decal
03 Nov 2019

WWE 2K20: The best tag teams to use this year

WWE 2K20: The best tag teams to use this year

The best way to play this year's game is multi-man matches, which means tag teams are back!

Tag team wrestling has been in vogue in recent years. As ever,
NXT played a big part in that with the likes of The Revival, American Alpha,
and DIY all putting on spectacular performances to wow crowds.

Outside of WWE tag teams have been at the fore too, with The
Young Bucks Vs. The Lucha Brothers being one of the hottest matches on the
Indie scene for years now.

READ MORE: All the new controls you need to dominate WWE 2K20

In WWE 2K20 tag team matches are some of the most fun you can
have, especially with a friend on the sofa next to you. From the tornado tag
match to the new mixed gender match and the absolute classic of TLC, you can
cause serious chaos.

With the addition of tag team finishers and deeper
double-team moves over the last few years, it’s safe to say that 2K have done
WWE fans proud when it comes to tag teams, but which ones rank as the best in
the all-new WWE 2K20?

The Outsiders (87 OVR)

WWE 2K20’s best tag team is a throwback to the late 90s, and one you
will need to spend a total of 6,000 VC to unlock.

Kevin Nash (88 OVR) and Scott Hall (86 OVR) come in as the
best tag team this year in their incarnation as The Outsiders from WCW. The duo
that would soon go on to form the villainous NWO with Hulk Hogan and held the
WCW tag team championship 6 times.

The New Day (86 OVR)

A favourite of the current WWE, The New Day have become one
of the most successful tag teams, of all time.

READ MORE: WWE 2K20 review – fun and frustration rolled into one

Using the Free Bird rule to pass the titles between the trio
of Big E (85 OVR), Kofi Kingston (90 OVR), and Xavier Woods (85 OVR), the trio
have held 6 tag titles between them (2 on Raw, 4 on SmackDown).

Daniel Bryan & Rowan (85 OVR)

Now defunct, this pair came together during Daniel Bryan’s (89
OVR) Eco Warrior run as WWE Champion in late 2018 & early 2019, with Rowan
(81 OVR) acting as the muscle behind the champ. They held the SmackDown tag team
championship during 2019 together, but both have held tag titles previously. As
a power & speed/technique tag team they offer a lot of diversity for
players.

The Usos (84 OVR)

Jimmy (84 OVR) & Jey (84 OVR) Uso have dominated the WWE
tag scene
for some time now. The twin brothers are 6-time tag champions in WWE after
making their debut in 2010 and quickly ascending the ranks thanks to their
charisma and athletic ability.

The Revival (83 OVR)

Scott Dawson (83 OVR) and Dash Wilder (83 OVR) came to
prominence as an old-school heel team in NXT and became the first two-time NXT
tag team
champions during their run in Florida.

READ MORE: WWE 2K20 Showcase walkthrough

Since coming up to the min roster they have won the Raw tag
team championships twice and currently hold the SmackDown titles, albeit not on
WWE 2K20.

Every WWE 2K20 tag team

Team Name Members OVR
The OutsidersKevin Nash & Scott Hall87
The New DayKofi Kingston, Big E, & Xavier Woods86
Daniel Bryan & RowanDaniel Bryan & Rowan85
The UsosJimmy & Jey Uso84
The RevivalScott Dawson & Dash Wilder83
The BarSheamus & Cesaro82
The Viking RaidersIvar & Erik81
The Hardy BoyzJeff & Matt Hardy81
Gallows & AndersonLuke gallows & Karl Anderson81
Alexa Bliss & Nikki CrossAlexa Bliss & Nikki Cross81
The Undisputed EraAdam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong79
The Street ProfitsMontez Ford & Angelo Dawkins79
The Bella TwinsBrie & Nikki Bella78
The IIconicsPeyton Royce & Billie Kay78
Moustache MoutainTyler Bate & Trent Seven77
Mandy Rose & Sonya DevilleMandy Rose & Sonya Deville77
BreezangoTyler Breeze & Fandango76
AOPAkam & Rezar76
Curt Hawkins & Zack RyderCurt Hawkins & Zack Ryder75
Heavy MachineryTucker & Otis74
Lucha House PartyKalisto, Lince Dorado, & gran Metalik73
The B-TeamCurtis Axel & Bo Dallas71
