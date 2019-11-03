WWE 2K20: The best tag teams to use this year

Tag team wrestling has been in vogue in recent years. As ever,
NXT played a big part in that with the likes of The Revival, American Alpha,
and DIY all putting on spectacular performances to wow crowds.
Outside of WWE tag teams have been at the fore too, with The
Young Bucks Vs. The Lucha Brothers being one of the hottest matches on the
Indie scene for years now.
READ MORE: All the new controls you need to dominate WWE 2K20
In WWE 2K20 tag team matches are some of the most fun you can
have, especially with a friend on the sofa next to you. From the tornado tag
match to the new mixed gender match and the absolute classic of TLC, you can
cause serious chaos.
With the addition of tag team finishers and deeper
double-team moves over the last few years, it’s safe to say that 2K have done
WWE fans proud when it comes to tag teams, but which ones rank as the best in
the all-new WWE 2K20?
The Outsiders (87 OVR)
WWE 2K20’s best tag team is a throwback to the late 90s, and one you
will need to spend a total of 6,000 VC to unlock.
Kevin Nash (88 OVR) and Scott Hall (86 OVR) come in as the
best tag team this year in their incarnation as The Outsiders from WCW. The duo
that would soon go on to form the villainous NWO with Hulk Hogan and held the
WCW tag team championship 6 times.
The New Day (86 OVR)
A favourite of the current WWE, The New Day have become one
of the most successful tag teams, of all time.
READ MORE: WWE 2K20 review – fun and frustration rolled into one
Using the Free Bird rule to pass the titles between the trio
of Big E (85 OVR), Kofi Kingston (90 OVR), and Xavier Woods (85 OVR), the trio
have held 6 tag titles between them (2 on Raw, 4 on SmackDown).
Daniel Bryan & Rowan (85 OVR)
Now defunct, this pair came together during Daniel Bryan’s (89
OVR) Eco Warrior run as WWE Champion in late 2018 & early 2019, with Rowan
(81 OVR) acting as the muscle behind the champ. They held the SmackDown tag team
championship during 2019 together, but both have held tag titles previously. As
a power & speed/technique tag team they offer a lot of diversity for
players.
The Usos (84 OVR)
Jimmy (84 OVR) & Jey (84 OVR) Uso have dominated the WWE
tag scene
for some time now. The twin brothers are 6-time tag champions in WWE after
making their debut in 2010 and quickly ascending the ranks thanks to their
charisma and athletic ability.
The Revival (83 OVR)
Scott Dawson (83 OVR) and Dash Wilder (83 OVR) came to
prominence as an old-school heel team in NXT and became the first two-time NXT
tag team
champions during their run in Florida.
READ MORE: WWE 2K20 Showcase walkthrough
Since coming up to the min roster they have won the Raw tag
team championships twice and currently hold the SmackDown titles, albeit not on
WWE 2K20.
Every WWE 2K20 tag team
|Team Name
|Members
|OVR
|The Outsiders
|Kevin Nash & Scott Hall
|87
|The New Day
|Kofi Kingston, Big E, & Xavier Woods
|86
|Daniel Bryan & Rowan
|Daniel Bryan & Rowan
|85
|The Usos
|Jimmy & Jey Uso
|84
|The Revival
|Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder
|83
|The Bar
|Sheamus & Cesaro
|82
|The Viking Raiders
|Ivar & Erik
|81
|The Hardy Boyz
|Jeff & Matt Hardy
|81
|Gallows & Anderson
|Luke gallows & Karl Anderson
|81
|Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
|Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
|81
|The Undisputed Era
|Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong
|79
|The Street Profits
|Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins
|79
|The Bella Twins
|Brie & Nikki Bella
|78
|The IIconics
|Peyton Royce & Billie Kay
|78
|Moustache Moutain
|Tyler Bate & Trent Seven
|77
|Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
|Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
|77
|Breezango
|Tyler Breeze & Fandango
|76
|AOP
|Akam & Rezar
|76
|Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
|Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
|75
|Heavy Machinery
|Tucker & Otis
|74
|Lucha House Party
|Kalisto, Lince Dorado, & gran Metalik
|73
|The B-Team
|Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas
|71