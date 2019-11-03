WWE 2K20: The best tag teams to use this year

Tag team wrestling has been in vogue in recent years. As ever,

NXT played a big part in that with the likes of The Revival, American Alpha,

and DIY all putting on spectacular performances to wow crowds.

Outside of WWE tag teams have been at the fore too, with The

Young Bucks Vs. The Lucha Brothers being one of the hottest matches on the

Indie scene for years now.

In WWE 2K20 tag team matches are some of the most fun you can

have, especially with a friend on the sofa next to you. From the tornado tag

match to the new mixed gender match and the absolute classic of TLC, you can

cause serious chaos.

With the addition of tag team finishers and deeper

double-team moves over the last few years, it’s safe to say that 2K have done

WWE fans proud when it comes to tag teams, but which ones rank as the best in

the all-new WWE 2K20?

The Outsiders (87 OVR)

WWE 2K20’s best tag team is a throwback to the late 90s, and one you

will need to spend a total of 6,000 VC to unlock.

Kevin Nash (88 OVR) and Scott Hall (86 OVR) come in as the

best tag team this year in their incarnation as The Outsiders from WCW. The duo

that would soon go on to form the villainous NWO with Hulk Hogan and held the

WCW tag team championship 6 times.

The New Day (86 OVR)

A favourite of the current WWE, The New Day have become one

of the most successful tag teams, of all time.

Using the Free Bird rule to pass the titles between the trio

of Big E (85 OVR), Kofi Kingston (90 OVR), and Xavier Woods (85 OVR), the trio

have held 6 tag titles between them (2 on Raw, 4 on SmackDown).

Daniel Bryan & Rowan (85 OVR)

Now defunct, this pair came together during Daniel Bryan’s (89

OVR) Eco Warrior run as WWE Champion in late 2018 & early 2019, with Rowan

(81 OVR) acting as the muscle behind the champ. They held the SmackDown tag team

championship during 2019 together, but both have held tag titles previously. As

a power & speed/technique tag team they offer a lot of diversity for

players.

The Usos (84 OVR)

Jimmy (84 OVR) & Jey (84 OVR) Uso have dominated the WWE

tag scene

for some time now. The twin brothers are 6-time tag champions in WWE after

making their debut in 2010 and quickly ascending the ranks thanks to their

charisma and athletic ability.

The Revival (83 OVR)

Scott Dawson (83 OVR) and Dash Wilder (83 OVR) came to

prominence as an old-school heel team in NXT and became the first two-time NXT

tag team

champions during their run in Florida.

Since coming up to the min roster they have won the Raw tag

team championships twice and currently hold the SmackDown titles, albeit not on

WWE 2K20.

Every WWE 2K20 tag team