WWE 2K19: Achievement & Trophy Guide

Like a lot of games, WWE 2K19's achievements span a lot of different game modes and force you to get to grips with new mechanics and features. This years game saw a focus from 2K on the look, physics, and environment of steel cage matches and Hell In A Cell, both of which feature prominently in the achievements/trophies for the game. There are also rewards for completing MyCAREER and making use of both the WWE Universe mode and simply just the play mode.
There are six secret achievements this year, but they aren't too difficult to unlock. The toughest without a doubt will be completing the AJ Styles Tower in 2K Towers. A grueling 15-match gauntlet of ever-trickier matches and stipulations in which your health does not regenerate between matches.
WWE 2K19 Achievement & Trophy List
We have listed every achievement and trophy in the table below, including the secret achievements, to help you 100% WWE 2K19.
|Achievement
|Description
|Xbox One Gamerscore
|PS4 Trophy
|Being part of the Undisputed ERA (Secret Achievement)
|Win a match as Kyle O'Reilly (PLAY mode vs AI)
|15
|Bronze
|Bay Bay (Secret Achievement)
|Win a match as Adam Cole (PLAY mode vs AI)
|15
|Bronze
|He's 100 (Secret Achievement)
|Win a match as Andrade "Cien" Almas (PLAY mode vs AI)
|15
|Bronze
|Bruiserweight (Secret Achievement)
|Win a match as Pete Dunne (PLAY mode vs AI)
|15
|Bronze
|I blew it! (Secret Achievement)
|Get DQ'd by using Payback Power of the Punch in a title match (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|New Superstars on the Block
|Win a match using a Custom Superstar with a Block Body (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Jet Set member
|Perform and win a match with CEL SHADING enabled (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|BCW's Best
|MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 1
|20
|Bronze
|Star Power
|ROAD TO GLORY: Win 10 matchs
|20
|Bronze
|Charging Up
|MyPLAYER: Spend your first Overcharge Point
|20
|Bronze
|Specialist
|MyPLAYER: Unlock your first Sub-Style
|20
|Bronze
|One down!
|MyPLAYER TOWERS: Complete one Tower
|20
|Bronze
|Stepping Stone
|2K TOWERS: Complete one Tower
|20
|Bronze
|First step
|SHOWCASE: Clear the first match
|20
|Bronze
|Cash Me Out
|Win a title by cashing in your custom MITB (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Over but not out
|Steel Cage: Slan an opponent against the Cage wall using Carry (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|It's a long way down
|Steel Cage: Hit an opponent with a diving attack from atop the Cage (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Cage top drop
|Steel Cage: Push an opponent off the top of the Cage (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Cage Renovation
|As Braun Strowman, slam Big Show through the Steel Cage (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Not al dente!
|Steel Cage: Slam an opponent against the Cage with Hammer Throw (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Never look back
|Steel Cage: Escape through the door (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|By Gawd!
|Hell In A Cell: Put your opponent through the top of the cell (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Think outside the box
|Put your opponent through the cell wall (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Overcharged
|Earn 100 momentum in a single Electrifying charge (MyPLAYER mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
| Resilient Indeed
|Use Resiliency twice with a single superstar in a Royal Rumble (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Imposter
|Defeat your opponent with their own finisher (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Knockout Blow
|Deliver a maxed out Charged Fury strike (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Playing Possum
|Finish your opponent using a possum pin (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Ding!
|Use Playback low blow to slow your opponent down (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Let me help you
|Use 3 Payback auto-reversals in a single match (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|No Tanks!
|Use the Tank buff to minimize damage from your opponent's finisher (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|Outta Nowhere
|Hit your finish immediately after activating Blackout Payback (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|What a Beast!
|Max out your grapple speed using Beast Mode (MyPLAYER mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|I'll be there for you!
|Activate the Run-In Payback (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|I got the Poison...
|Use Payback Spray Poison Mist to your opponent's face (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|I get knocked down...
|Use Payback Instant Recovery to quickly rise after being knocked down (PLAY mode vs AI)
|20
|Bronze
|YES! YES! YES
|SHOWCASE: Clear all matches
|30
|Gold
|Million Dollar Dominance
|Clear AJ Styles' Tower
|30
|Silver
|Superstar
|MyPLAYER: Reach Pretige Rank 2
|30
|Silver
|Big Draw
|ROAD TO GLORY: Win 50 matches
|30
|Gold
|Pressure Cooker
|ROAD TO GLORY: Win a PPV event
|30
|Silver
|This is my house now
|MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 4
|30
|Bronze
|Followed the Buzzards
|MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 10
|30
|Silver
|All of this for a new van! (Secret Achievement)
| MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 14
|30
|Gold
|SNICKERS. Hunger to Win > Hunger
|WWE UNIVERS: Play and win 50 matches
|30
|Silver
|The more you know
| Unlock 80% of Tutorial Archives
|30
|Silver
|All Trophies Earned
|--
|--
|Platinum