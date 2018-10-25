WWE 2K19: Achievement & Trophy Guide

Like a lot of games, WWE 2K19's achievements span a lot of different game modes and force you to ﻿get to grips with new mechanics and features. This years game saw a focus from 2K on the look, physics, and environment of steel cage matches and Hell In A Cell, both of which feature prominently in the achievements/trophies for the game. There are also rewards for completing MyCAREER and making use of both the WWE Universe mode and simply just the play mode.

There are six secret achievements this year, but they aren't too difficult to unlock. The toughest without a doubt will be completing the AJ Styles Tower in 2K Towers. A grueling 15-match gauntlet of ever-trickier matches and stipulations in which your health does not regenerate between matches.

WWE 2K19 Achievement & Trophy List

We have listed every achievement and trophy in the table below, including the secret achievements, to help you 100% WWE 2K19.﻿﻿