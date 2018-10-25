header decal
25 Oct 2018

WWE 2K19: Achievement & Trophy Guide

WWE 2K19: Achievement & Trophy Guide

What are the secret achievements? What do you need to do to ace WWE 2K19?

WWE 2K19 Achievement & Trophy List

Like a lot of games, WWE 2K19's achievements span a lot of different game modes and force you to ﻿get to grips with new mechanics and features. This years game saw a focus from 2K on the look, physics, and environment of steel cage matches and Hell In A Cell, both of which feature prominently in the achievements/trophies for the game. There are also rewards for completing MyCAREER and making use of both the WWE Universe mode and simply just the play mode.

There are six secret achievements this year, but they aren't too difficult to unlock. The toughest without a doubt will be completing the AJ Styles Tower in 2K Towers. A grueling 15-match gauntlet of ever-trickier matches and stipulations in which your health does not regenerate between matches.

WWE 2K19 Achievement & Trophy List

We have listed every achievement and trophy in the table below, including the secret achievements, to help you 100% WWE 2K19.﻿﻿

Achievement Description Xbox One Gamerscore PS4 Trophy
Being part of the Undisputed ERA (Secret Achievement)Win a match as Kyle O'Reilly (PLAY mode vs AI)15Bronze
Bay Bay (Secret Achievement)Win a match as Adam Cole (PLAY mode vs AI)15Bronze
He's 100 (Secret Achievement)Win a match as Andrade "Cien" Almas (PLAY mode vs AI)15Bronze
Bruiserweight (Secret Achievement)Win a match as Pete Dunne (PLAY mode vs AI)15Bronze
I blew it! (Secret Achievement)Get DQ'd by using Payback Power of the Punch in a title match (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
New Superstars on the BlockWin a match using a Custom Superstar with a Block Body (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Jet Set memberPerform and win a match with CEL SHADING enabled (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
BCW's BestMyCAREER: Clear Chapter 120Bronze
Star PowerROAD TO GLORY: Win 10 matchs20Bronze
Charging UpMyPLAYER: Spend your first Overcharge Point20Bronze
SpecialistMyPLAYER: Unlock your first Sub-Style20Bronze
One down!MyPLAYER TOWERS: Complete one Tower20Bronze
Stepping Stone2K TOWERS: Complete one Tower20Bronze
First stepSHOWCASE: Clear the first match20Bronze
Cash Me OutWin a title by cashing in your custom MITB (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Over but not outSteel Cage: Slan an opponent against the Cage wall using Carry (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
It's a long way downSteel Cage: Hit an opponent with a diving attack from atop the Cage (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Cage top dropSteel Cage: Push an opponent off the top of the Cage (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Cage RenovationAs Braun Strowman, slam Big Show through the Steel Cage (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Not al dente!Steel Cage: Slam an opponent against the Cage with Hammer Throw (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Never look backSteel Cage: Escape through the door (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
By Gawd!Hell In A Cell: Put your opponent through the top of the cell (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Think outside the boxPut your opponent through the cell wall (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Overcharged ﻿Earn 100 momentum in a single Electrifying charge (MyPLAYER mode vs AI)20Bronze
﻿ Resilient Indeed ﻿Use Resiliency twice with a single superstar in a Royal Rumble (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
ImposterDefeat your opponent with their own finisher (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Knockout BlowDeliver a maxed out Charged Fury strike (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Playing PossumFinish your opponent using a possum pin (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Ding! ﻿Use Playback low blow to slow your opponent down (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Let me help youUse 3 Payback auto-reversals in a single match (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
No Tanks!Use the Tank buff to minimize damage from your opponent's finisher (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
Outta NowhereHit your finish immediately after activating Blackout Payback (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
What a Beast!Max out your grapple speed using Beast Mode (MyPLAYER mode vs AI)20Bronze
I'll be there for you!Activate the Run-In Payback (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
I got the Poison...Use Payback Spray Poison Mist to your opponent's face (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
I get knocked down...Use Payback Instant Recovery to quickly rise after being knocked down (PLAY mode vs AI)20Bronze
YES! YES! YESSHOWCASE: Clear all matches30Gold
Million Dollar DominanceClear AJ Styles' Tower30Silver
SuperstarMyPLAYER: Reach Pretige Rank 230Silver
Big DrawROAD TO GLORY: Win 50 matches30Gold
Pressure CookerROAD TO GLORY: Win a PPV event30Silver
This is my house nowMyCAREER: Clear Chapter 430Bronze
Followed the BuzzardsMyCAREER: Clear Chapter 1030Silver
All of this for a new van! (Secret Achievement)﻿ MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 1430Gold
SNICKERS. Hunger to Win > HungerWWE UNIVERS: Play and win 50 matches30Silver
The more you know﻿ Unlock 80% of Tutorial Archives30Silver
All Trophies Earned ﻿----Platinum
