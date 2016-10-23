header decal
23 Oct 2016

WWE 2K17: Top Ten Superstars

WWE 2K17: Top Ten Superstars

WWE 2K17 has one of the most extensive rosters in recent years with several legends, but here are the top ranked superstars, by the numbers!

10. Goldberg

9. Undertaker ‘00

8. The Rock

7. Chris Jericho ‘01

6. Seth Rollins

5. Triple H ‘01

4. John Cena

3. The Undertaker

2. Brock Lesnar

1. Steve Austin

