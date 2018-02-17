WRESTLING: This week in independent wrestling

(Photo credit: Megan Elice Meadows)

USA

Bar Wrestling presents Bar Wrestling 9: February Stars on Thursday in California at the American Legion Post. The former Emma, now wrestling under the name Tenille Dashwood continues her move onto the independents there, along with appearances from The Spirit Squad, James Ellsworth, Taya Valkyrie, Willie Mack and many others. Tickets are available here.

Absolute Intense Wrestling have another show on Friday, with We've got a dilEMMA in Cleveland, where Tenille Dashwood will make her debut for AIW. Also on the card, Colt Cabana wrestles MJF, 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor goes against Dominic Garrini, and Nick Gage defends the Absolute Title against Tracy Williams. For all information, visit their website.

Chaotic Wrestling host The Last Stop Before Fury 17 on Friday at the Woburn Lodge of Elks in Massachusetts. Elia Markopoulos, Josh Briggs and JT Dunn are all slated to appear amongst others. Visit their website for tickets and card info.

The kings of hardcore, CZW present Greetings from Ashbury Park this Friday from the House of Independents in New Jersey. Rickey Shane Page defends the CZW World Title against Matt Tremont, House of Gargone wrestles FEAR in a mask vs mask match and The Rep defends their tag titles against Private Party. Visit their website for all information.

Anarchy Championship Wrestling continue their brand of violence on Sunday With An Absence of Law in Mohawk, Austin. Jimmy Jacobs challenges for the ACW Television title against Ricky Starks, Angel Blue wrestles Scotty Santiago, and in the main event Jason Silver defends the ACW Heavyweight championship against Gregory James. All information can be found here.

AML Wrestling present All For The Glory on Sunday at the Benton Convention Center in Winston Salem. The AML Prestige championship is on the line with Brandon Scott defending against Caleb Konley as well as Tamille Dashwood making her first appearance for AML in a match against Savannah Evans. More information can be found on their website.

UK

IPW:UK hold their Parade of Champions show on Wednesday from the Unit Nine venue in Milton Keynes. Nick Aldis defends his NWA World Championship against David Starr, The Filthy Club wrestle SCC and there will also be an appearance from IPW Champion Austin Aries. Tickets and all other information can be found here.

The top promotion in the Midlands, Fight Club: Pro hosts A Tribute to Francois Trebec at the Starworks Warehouse, Wolverhampton this Sunday. In an independent dream match, Pete Dunne wrestles Matt Riddle, Jordan Devlin battles MK McKinnon and Moustache Mountain takes on the Team Splx pairing of Zack Sabre Jr. and Angelico. Visit their website for information.

In Wales, Attack! Pro bring us more weirdness with Eternity, In Your Armbars on Saturday at The Bingo Hall, in Cardiff. In a battle of the Aussies, Jonah Rock makes his debut against Mark Davis. There will also be appearances from Drew Parker, Elijah and Brendan White. Tickets for the show are sold out but it will eventually be available to watch On Demand.

Hope Wrestling win the contest for best named show this week for Freakshow 10: Let's Go To The Winchester, Have a Nice Cold Pint and Wait For All This to Blow Over from the West End Social Club, Leicester on Saturday. In a double main event, Matt Riddle wrestles Chris Brookes while Jimmy Havoc will to war with Bram. Tickets and other info can be found at their website.

Preston City Wrestling are back at the Blackpool Tower Circus this Saturday for Ringmaster Challenge. There, Rhio defends the Women's title against Viper, Adam Brooks wrestles Jody Fleisch and Matt Riddle battles Dean Allmark in the main event. Tickets to the show are available here.

Ultimate Pro Wrestling bring us Streets of Rage on Saturday in Somerset. Bram competes against Eddie Ryan while Dick Riley defends the UPW title in a three way against Josh Bodom and Adam Maxted. There will also be appearances from MYC competitor Ayesha Raymond. Tickets can be found here.

In Devon on Sunday, Big League Wrestling present Reload at the Exmouth Pavillion. NWA Heavyweight champion Nick Aldis continues his run of defences against Harlem Bravado, and Ayesha Raymond wrestles Millie McKenzie. For tickets and information on how to watch visit their website https://www.bigleaguewrestling.com/

Progress Wrestling host what promises to be a great night of wrestling this Sunday for Chapter 64: Thunderbastards Are Go from their home venue of The Electric Ballroom, Camden. The Natural Progression series continues with Mark Davis wrestling Maverick Mayhew in a first round contest, Australian powerhouse Jonah Rock makes his debut against Zack Sabre Jr. With a win apiece over the last year, Travis Banks and Matt Riddle will collide with the Progress World title on the line. The show is sold out but will eventually become available to watch On Demand.

Canada

C*4 & Femmes Fatales combine for Femmes Fatales 20 on Saturday in Vanier, Canada. In another Femme Fatales all female show, MYC competitors Tessa Blanchard and Nicole Savoy compete against each other, KC Spinelli wrestles Alexia Nicole and Mercedes Martinez defends the Femmes Fatales Championship against Vanessa Kraven. Tickets and all other information can be found on their website.

Smash Wrestling host their annual F8ful Eight Tag Team Tournament this Sunday at the Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto. Teams such as OVE, TDT and The Kevin Bennett Experience will battle it out to come away with the trophy. The Beast FTM will also be defending his newly won Smash Wrestling Championship against Bret Banks. Tickets and information on how to watch can be found here.

Rest of the World

In Australia this week, Battle Championship Wrestling put on their next show at the Whitehorse Convention Centre, East Burwood on Friday. New BCW Champion Syd Parker puts his title on the line against Mexican legend Juventud Guerrera, Gabriel Wolfe wrestles Kaz Jordan and former WWE superstar Orlando Jordan has issued an open challenge to any wrestler in Australia. Tickets and all other information can be found on their website.

The number one promotion in Australia, Melbourne City Wrestling are back this Saturday for Clash of The Titans at the Thornbury Theatre in Northcote. Will Ospreay is back in Australia for MCW as he faces 'Mr Juicy' Gino Gambino, Allyson Cruz wrestles Kelly Anne and Dowie James defends the MCW Heavyweight championship against Jonathan Preston. Tickets and on demand information can be found here.

Staying in the Oceania continent, Impact Pro New Zealand present Whanganui Warfare on Saturday in Wanganui. The New Zealand Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as Mr Burns defends his title against Ben Man. Info can be found on their website.

Moving over to Europe, Germany's WXW hold their next Shotgun Tapings on Saturday from the Sportcenter Dassbeck venue in Weyhe. WALTER, Timothy Thatcher and Speedball Mike Bailey collide with RISE, WXW Shotgun Champion Bobby Gunn defends against Manticore and Absolute Andy wrestles Leon Van Gasteren. Tickets are available here.

Russian promotion, Northern Storm Wrestling host their next show Northen Storm 19 this Saturday in St Petersburg, Russia. No card has been announced yet but all information can be found on their website and tickets can be found here.

We end this week's coverage in Chile, where two of the country's finest companies combine as Impacto Iquique and Revolucion Lucha Libre do a joint show at the Arena Pulpo Box on Sunday. Information about the show can be found on their Facebook Page and tickets can be purchased here.

