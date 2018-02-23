Why Roman Reigns must win at Elimination Chamber

(Photo credit: Megan Elice Meadows)

Assert his dominion on his yard

From a storyline standpoint, Roman Reigns does not look as strong as he used to as of late. The Shield reunion was lackluster, he won and lost the Intercontinental title to The Miz in a petty rivalry, then he had to deal with so much drama before Jason Jordan went down with an injury.

Though the WWE Universe may not admit it, they would want to see The Big Dog more in fights where he challenges authority figures and tears legends apart. Fans would like to see the old Roman back whether they love him or hate him.

A win at Elimination Chamber can fix that, especially now that he has to go through six other men instead of the traditional five.

Reigns vs Lesnar II anyone?

Unlike the Raw Women's Title, all the beating these seven men will take inside the chamber come Sunday will not be worth that much right now given that there is no title involved. The good news is that the winner will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania.

John Cena and Elias seems like a good feud to test The Drifter's real potential. Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor at WrestleMania could match the intensity of it's AJ Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura main event. The Miz is talented enough to carry any storyline while the opposite can be said for Braun Strowman.

The point here is, Reigns vs Lesnar II must happen now more than ever given how time is winding down on Lesnar's commitment. Though it would be too early to assume Reigns wins the potential WrestleMania match, the only guarantee is that you have a strong title holder who can appear on a weekly basis plus overtime. That will be a win for all parties involved.

A new contender needs to emerge through Roman Reigns

If there is something we have learned from the forgettable feud between Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose, it's that nobody can work with this incarnation of Brock Lesnar just out of the blue. There has to be some history between him and his opponent.

It would be pointless to throw in a good worker like Seth Rollins or Finn Balor to a guy who chooses to do nothing but suplexes, Roman Reigns however is a different story. The Big Dog was able to make things work despite his limited skill set and Lesnar's reluctance to do anything else.

Reigns has proven to put on solid performances in today's new breed of talent despite his old school mold. If a contender must emerge, the most believable option would be Roman Reigns rather than Brock Lesnar.

The bottom line...

Despite the rumors that indeed it would be a Brock vs Roman rematch for the title at WrestleMania, we have to see him walk out of Elimination Chamber the victor first to believe it. A lose for Reigns would mean going back to petty story lines which would make it hard for him to be taken seriously as this generation's top star.

We haven't seen the Universal Title for quite some time now and it owes the people some TV and live event time. Roman winning all the way from the chamber to WrestleMania would definitely be what would pay the WWE universe what they are owed with a champ who will work the whole year plus overtime.

Say "Roman Sucks" all you want, but if he indeed bests the other six competitors this Sunday, you can all give credit to who told you so.

﻿Do you think Roman Reigns needs to win on Sunday? Let us know in the comments below!