Why Ember Moon was the right choice to win the NXT Women's Championship

Survivor Series weekend started with a bang as the NXT roster absolutely tore the roof off the Toyota Center with an incredible night of action. One of the biggest moments of the night came in the fatal four way match to crown a new NXT Women's Champion. Ember Moon overcame Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane to finally win the title that eluded her during Asuka's record-breaking reign.

The eclipse has begun

Ember Moon is a worthy champion, even on the basis of talent alone. When you look at the history of who has held the NXT Women's Championship, Ember's skills are equal to the previous holders. Ember joins (in reverse order) Asuka, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Paige. Moon's reign is a sign of confidence from backstage, no doubt setting her up for big success in the coming years.

The match was incredible and on a card with amazing action from top to bottom, it was definitely a contender for match of the night. All four participants proved why they deserved to be in the running as the next champion. Nikki Cross was incredible, Kairi Sane showed her talents and Peyton Royce's in-ring storytelling marks her out as a future star in WWE. With Ember winning the title, pinning Cross, her first rivalry should be against a heel, be it Peyton Royce, or her partner in crime, Billie Kay.

Keeping the prestige

Since the creation of the NXT Women's Championship, the title's six holders have all held the belt for well over one hundred days, with Sasha's reign the shortest at one hundred and ninety-two days. Ember Moon is definitely a perfect choice as the main focal point of the NXT women's division going forward and you could see that with the quality of her matches, especially the ones where her opponent was Asuka.

While Ember builds up her title reign, NXT can easily build up a heel, like Peyton or her partner Billie Kay, to challenge her next. Ember could, arguably, do an Asuka and hold the title for up to three hundred days with a potential heel turn, leading to a Bayley/Asuka type match for the title at a big Takeover event against any of the faces NXT has on the roster.

Ember not only has the talent, but she has the crowd behind her, and, along with her incredible talents, she can be a major focal point of the NXT women's division for years to come. Ember Moon has already demonstrated her incredible skillset and in-ring psychology throughout her NXT career, and her being the champion give her the opportunity prove that she is a worthy continuation of that belt's legacy.

What's next for Peyton, Nikki and Kairi?

With Ember Moon established as the NXT Women's Champion, potentially for a long time if the previous reigns are any indication, there's always a question as to what is next for the three women superstars that left Houston without the title. Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross showed how much talent each of them have during the fatal-four-way, but what might their futures hold?

Peyton Royce

Coming out of Houston, Peyton looked like an absolute star. The audience popped when she entered and her prematch promo during the kickoff show was amazing. If Peyton doesn't challenge Ember for the title, she can easily continue to mine the storytelling gold of her friendship with Billie Kay, potentially leading to another title opportunity for either woman.

Nikki Cross

Following Takeover WarGames, Nikki might reignite her rivalry with Mae Young Classic competitor Taynara Conti. They had a short rivalry before WarGames, which led to a match between the two, and Conti ﻿almost cost Cross a shot at the Women's title. One thing is for sure: Nikki Cross has proven to everyone she is, to quote Peyton, "psychotic".

Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane was the strong favourite to leave Houston as the NXT Women's Champion after winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. It doesn't hurt that she didn't win the title as everyone already knows how talented Kairi Sane is, and winning the MYC alone gives her established credibility even among those fans unfamiliar with her work at Stardom.

There are many potential avenues for her to go down while in NXT, including challenging for the NXT Women's title and potentially facing Shayna Baszler in a rematch from the Mae Young Classic final. Kairi is talented and could end up being a major player in the NXT women's division. Keep your eye on Kairi: the Pirate Princess should become the captain of the NXT ship soon enough.