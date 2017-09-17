Legendary manager Bobby "The Brain" Heenan passes away at 72

Will all due respect to Captain Lou Albano, The Grand Wizard, Miss Elisabeth, Jim Cornette, and Paul Heyman, no one could hold a candle to the Brain.

Bobby Heenan has left this Earth today, due to complications from cancer. He was 73 years old.

Heenan was known as “The Chair”, “Pretty Boy”, “The Weasel”, but more famously, “The Brain”. In his time as a manager in several different organizations, he managed no less than 40 individual talents under The Heenan Family.

He was a four-time manager of the year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated (1972, 1976, 1989, 1991). He managed a WWF Champion (Andre the Giant), three different Intercontinental Champions (Mr. Perfect twice, and Rick Rude), two teams to the WWF Tag Team Championships (The Colossal Connection, Andre the Giant and Haku and The Brain Busters, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson), a King of the Ring (Harley Race), and one of the biggest storylines in wrestling history.

The storyline that WrestleMania III was built around was in large part put into motion by The Brain. He was managing Andre the Giant and "convinced him" to kayfabe turn on Hulk Hogan. That set the stage for one of the biggest matches ever in front of the biggest crowds in wrestling history.