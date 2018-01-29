What you need to know about Trevor "Ricochet" Mann

(Photo credit: Tabercil)

When you think of a wrestler from Kentucky, high-flyin﻿g, fast-paced action is probably not what you would expect to see. But that is what you get from Ricochet.

﻿Making his debut in 2006, Ricochet quickly became one of the most sought-after independent wrestlers in America thanks to his death-defying acrobatics and ability to bump around for anyone. However, over the next several years Ricochet would add far more than just flips to his game.

During his career Ricochet has traveled the world, holding titles in the US, Japan, and England. ﻿﻿He is one of a handful of foreigners to win the Best of Super Juniors tournament in Japan and the only person to win Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's Battle of Los Angeles tournament twice. Previous winners of those tournaments include WWE talent like Sami Zayn, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Finn Balor, and Eddie Guerrero. In short then, he is a remarkably talented wrestler.

All-round talent

In 2018, Ricochet's wrestling ability extends far beyond the gifs of handstands and backflips that have permeated the internet.

His speed and athleticism will always dominate matches, but he is a world-class seller and has expanded his striking and technical wrestling in recent years.

A lot of his offense has made an appearance on WWE screens in recent years. Seth Rollins' match against John Cena at SummerSlam 2015 featured a lot of signature moves from Ricochet's arsenal. Jason Jordan's rolling northern lights suplexes are straight from every Ricochet match over the last four years.

That's the sort of wrestling you are going to see. Smooth, well-linked moves with good psychology and the kind of top gear that very few athletes can keep up with.

What are his signature feuds?

Ricochet has been around the world in his career, and thus battled pretty much every top independent star. He has starred in New Japan Pro Wrestling both as a singles competitor and in the tag division. His battles with Kota Ibushi, Kushida, Will Ospreay, and the Young Bucks are scattered across NJPW World and always worth a watch. He and Ospreay broke the internet in 2016, and as a tag team with Matt Sydal (formerly Evan Bourne) they put on instant classics with the Bucks.

He also featured heavily in Lucha Underground as the crowd-favorite Prince Puma. Fighting his way through bigger opponents and heavy odds he was the shows inaugural champion and carried the series through the first year. His wars with Johnny Mundo (formerly John Morrison) and Mil Muertes enthralled and entertained and really helped to establish Lucha Underground as a legitimate wrestling show.

Ricochet has also been a staple at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in Reseda, California, home of some of the most entertaining independent wrestling in the world. His recent battles with Chuck Taylor rounded out his time there as it started, but he has taken on Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Roderick Strong, and Kenny Omega in PWG, all of which are available on the Highspots Network.

What is his place in NXT?

Ricochet is likely to head straight to the top of the card. At 29 he has a long career ahead of him and so is likely to be one of the most important pieces of NXT's future. He won't have the short stay like Shinsuke Nakamura or Bobby Roode and is likely to be a foil to the heelish nature of a lot of many of NXT's current stars.

With a history of main eventing shows, holding titles, and wowing crowds he is set to be a big draw for NXT and potentially the top level of Raw and SmackDown. He should clash with Andrade 'Cien' Almas soon and has a long history with all of The Undisputed Era, setting up several potentially show-stealing battles.

Ricochet has the charisma, charm, and work rate to be a crowd favorite for a long time, and those that know his work are already salivating at what he could do on the main roster. Watch this space, because Ricochet won't be sitting on the sidelines for long.﻿﻿

