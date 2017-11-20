What next for Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre’s reign as NXT champion is over. It was short, and very sweet as he put on a good match with his trio of opponents.

With his history as a former Intercontinental Champion and his improved mic work thanks to his time on the indies, his time in NXT was always thought to be a relatively short one, but there seemed to be a program with Adam Cole on the horizon. However, his surprising loss to Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas puts him into the strange existence of former champions in NXT, where they are in a holding pattern and often putting people over before their call up to the main roster. So, what is next for Drew?

The shelf

Unfortunately, it looks like Drew suffered a left bicep injury during the finish of the match. He is apparently scheduled for an MRI this week which will reveal more. If it is a tear then you are looking at Drew being out for some six months which would be a real shame. He has impressed in the ring and looked every bit like the blend of indie worker and WWE performer that he is. However, should the injury prove to be workable, or only require a few weeks rest, what could we see next from the big Scotsman?

Win it back

The story of ‘Cien’ Almas’ rise to the NXT title is a nice one, but he is a relative downgrade as champion. NXT’s history is of big name star champions, from Seth Rollins to Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura to name but a few. While Almas’ history in Mexico is glittering, founding Los Ingobernables which would spin off into the incredibly popular Los Ingobernables de Japon, he never really clicked in NXT and his heel run hasn’t been as well received as Samoa Joe’s or Bobby Roode’s.

Joe and Nakamura are currently the only two-time NXT champions, and that was a special title flip for the Japan tour, but Drew McIntyre is not only the biggest physical specimen NXT has seen, he is the biggest “WWE” star as well. McIntyre's previous history on the main roster would add credence to a second reign as NXT champion without being obnoxious or seen as “holding people back”.

Return to Raw

Drew McIntyre is a beast of a man. Don’t believe me?