This week in independent wrestling (September 3rd - 9th)

US

Evolve – Evolve 113 & 114 – Friday & Saturday – Joppa, Maryland and La Boom, New York. Evolve are back with another two shows this weekend. Joey Janela defends his WWN championship in a no DQ match against Austin Theory, Darby Allin vs Josh Briggs and Tracy Williams challenges Shane Strickland for the Evolve Championship. Velveteen Dream will also be wrestling on both shows as he takes on Austin Theory and Darby Allin. All information can be found on their website.

PCW Ultra – Vision Quest – Friday – Wilmington, California. Wrestlers scheduled to appear includes Brody King, Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Penta, Rich Swann, Shane Strickland. Visit their website for more.

AAW – Seize The Day – Saturday – Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois. Fresh from two sold-out shows last weekend, AAW are seizing the day this weekend. The Besties in the World defend the tag titles against The Rascalz, Myron Reed vs Zema Ion, and Eddie Kingston challenges ACH for the Heavyweight Title. More info can be found on their website.

Defy Wrestling – Defy Club – Seattle Wrestling – Saturday –Washington Hall. Defy are consistently banging out great shows and weekend will see Violence Unlimited take on Tommy Dreamer & Randy Myers, Jeff Cobb makes his return to the company, and Matt Cross wrestles Puma King. All info can be found on their website website.

Game Changer Wrestling – Saturday – NGI3: Thy Kingdom Come –Galli Lucha Libre, Illinois. The show will see the Nick Gage Invitational death match tournament, with participants including Nick Gage, Masashi Takeda, Isami Kodaka, Markus Crane. The show will also see PCO participate in a non-tournament match. Visit their website to find out more.

Reality of Wrestling – Saturday – A New Era Begins: TV Tapings – World Gym Arena, Texas Fresh off of their Summer of Champions show, Reality of Wrestling begin a new era with Rex Andrew, Van Harrison, Mysterious Q and Devon Devine & Mik Drake all beginning their new reigns as champions. All information can be found here.

Shine Wrestling – Shine 53 – Saturday – La Boom, New York. The show will see a tournament for the Shine Championships, with matches including Mercedes vs Stormie Lee, Priscilla Kelly vs Santana, and Allysin Kay vs Brandi Lauren. Visit their website for more.

UK

IPW:UK – Road To Anniversary XIV – Wednesday – Unit Nine, Milton Keynes. IPW continue to build towards their anniversary show this Wednesday, with Chris Ridgeway, Doug Williams, Kip Sabian and Xia Brookside all scheduled to appear. For all information, visit their website.

Rev Pro – TV Tapings – Wednesday & Thursday – Bethnal Green, London & British J Cup – 8 & 9 – Manchester. Rev Pro hold their first taping for their new show on Freesport. With talent scheduled to appear including Zack Sabre Jr, Kushida, Jushin Liger, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Brookes, Colt Cabana and many others. Information on how to watch and full line-up can be found on their website.

Pro Wrestling Chaos – Saturday – 45 Shows Later – Kings Oak Academy, Bristol. Dick Riley battles Wild Boar in a number one contender match, The Crazy Teacups defend the tag titles against Project Lucha and there will also be appearances from Pete Dunne and Mark Haskins. More info can be found here.

Pro Wrestling Eve – Maybe Wrestling Will Help – Saturday –Resistance Gallery, Bethnal Green. The top female promotion in Europe are back this Saturday with another She-1 qualifying match between Jordynne Grace and Sierra Loxton. Visit their website for more.

Kamikaze Pro – Sunday – Inglorious – The Cadbury Club, Birmingham. Sean Kustom defends the Relentless Division championship against Man Like Dereiss, Dave Mastiff vs Gabriel Kidd, and Kay Jutler challenges Clint Margera for the Kamikaze Pro Championship. Information can be found on their Twitter page.

Europe

Italian Championship Wrestling – Friday – Motorslam – Piazzo Approdo Mulini. No matches announced yet but all information can be found on their website.

GBG – GBG vs Stockholm – Saturday – Pustervik, Goteburg, Battle of the companies with a GBG vs Stockholm show. Yuri Kosinski vs Cliff Peterson, Steibolt & El Vecino vs Stockholm Syndrome, Harley Rage vs Butcher. More information can be found here.

German Wrestling Federation – Battlefield 2018 – Saturday –Huxley’s Neue Welt, Berlin – GWF Womens Wrestling Revolution 9: Let the Hunt Begin – Saturday – (Same Venue). Two shows from GWF on Saturday with an all women’s shows following up their Battlefield show. Visit their website to find out more.

New Generation Wrestling – Global Warming – Saturday –Frankfurt. Purple Playa and Mx Million battle for the NGW Championship match, Shahrouz Ben Reza vs Prince Ahura, and Baby Allison will defend the women’s title. Tickets and other info can be found on their website.

wXw – Shotgun Live tour – Sunday – The Forum, Bielfeld. wXw are on the road this week as they take their shotgun tour to Bielfeld. Absolute Andy, Jurn Simmons, Killer Kelly,Fred Yehi, Bobby Gunns and Kris Wolf are all scheduled to appear. Info can be found on their website.

Rest of the World

The Crash – Saturday – Tijuana. More Lucha action from Mexico this week, with The Lucha Brothers, Cima, T-Hawk, Jacob Fatu, Tessa Blanchard and Princessa Sugehit all appearing. Tickets can be purchased here.

Melbourne City Wrestling – Fight to Survive – Saturday –Ukrainian Hall, Essendon. Adam Brookes returns from his UK adventures as he faces Stevie Filip, and in a 10 man elimination tag match Gino Gambino will captain his team against a team led by Dowie James. Tickets and on demand can be found on their website.

Battlewar – Sunday – Battlewar 57 – Montreal, Quebec. Battlewar end out coverage this week, with both Benjamin Tull vs Thomas Dubois and Kevin Blanchard vs Mitch Thompson booked so far. Visit their Twitter page to find out more.