This week in independent wrestling (November 27 - December 3)

USA

Starting our coverage of America this week, Northeast Wrestling bring some big names to Wilby High School, Connecticut on Friday with special appearances and meet and greets from Ric Flair, Corey Graves and Christian. As well as an NEW Title match with Cody Rhodes defending against Flip Gordon and Brad Hollister. Ticket information can be found on their website.

PCW Ultra: Refuse to Lose takes place on Friday in Wilmington, California. John Hennigan defends the heavyweight championship against Penta Zero M, plus a meeting of the beasts as Hammerstone battles Brian Cage. Big names on are on show in the main event as Kevin Sullivan manages Warbeast as they defend the tag team championships against hardcore legends Terry Funk and The Sandman. There will also be a meet & greet with Terry Funk and Stan Hansen. For tickets and all other info visit their website.

AAW are back at the Knights of Columbus in Illinois for their Legacy show this Saturday. The show will see Hurricane Helms against Trevor Lee, Matt Riddle vs ACH and the conclusion to the AAW Women's championship tournament, with Candace La Rae meeting Jessicka Havok in a semifinal match before the winner goes on to compete against Ivelisse and Rachael Ellering in the final. Tickets can be found at their website and the show will be eventually be available to watch on demand.

Alternative Wrestling Show present Again, No Presents for Christmas – Final Battle from the American Legion Post in California on Saturday. Mae Young Classic competitor Nicole Savoy defends the women's championship against Kris Wolf. Melissa Anderson, Priscilla Kelly and Mercedes Martinez compete in a tag match against Deonna Purrazzo, Delilah Doom and Chelsea Green, and the AWS Champion Tito defends his title in a falls count anywhere in the city of south gate match against Tyler Bateman. Visit their Facebook page for all information.

On Saturday, Black Label Pro present 1st of Tha Month at the On The Square Sports Academy in Indiana, where former UFC fighter 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor faces AJ Gray for the Heavyweight championship. The daredevil Darby Allin wrestles Sammy Guevara and former WWE superstars Kevin Thorn and Gangrel team up to face Team Jacob. Tickets can be purchased here.

Chikara Pro bring a close to their 18th season with Closing Time at The Wrestle Factory in Philadelphia on Saturday. Dasher Hatfield challenges Juan Francisco Coronado for the Chikara Grand championship and Hype Rockwell wrestles Race Jaxon in a loser becomes masked match. Tickets and other information can be found at their website

House of Hardcore descend upon Wisconsin for Blizzard Brawl Homecoming on Saturday. Austin Aries wrestles in his hometown against Joey Mercury, Tommy Dreamer battles Abyss in a hardcore match and Candice Michelle has her final match against Lisa Marie Vachon. Information, including tickets and how to watch on twitch can be found on https://www.houseofhardcore.net/.

UK

British Championship Wrestling present two days of shows on Friday and Saturday for No Blood No Symphony, with Night One at Ballerup Hall, East Kilbride, followed by Night Two at Kilmarnock Grand Hall. The shows will include appearances from Marty Scurll, Matt Sydal, Doug Williams, BT Gunn and many others. As well as a special guest commissioner appearance from Scott Hall on Night Two. Information for both shows can be found on their website.

Preston City Wrestling present Joey Janela's Big Top Adventures on Friday. Like it says on the tin Joey Janela will make an appearance, as well as T-Bone defending the PCW Heavyweight Championship in a street fight against Iestyn Rees, Dezmond Xavier vs Zachary Wentz and the family of WWE superstar Paige collide as Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya battle Roy and Ricky Knight Jr. The show will be available to watch at Powerbomb TV and tickets can be purchased here.

Two shows from Kamikaze Pro this week, with Kamikaze Pro Live 9 on Saturday at the Rubery Social Club in Birmingham. Which will include Kamikaze Pro Live Champion Hammer Heeley defending against The Elliott Jordan Experience. One day later they move onto the Cadbury Club for Frost Fight 5, where Kamikaze pro Champion Clint Margera brawls with Joey Janela in a no disqualification match, Chris Ridgeway wrestles El Ligero and in a four way tag match for the Kamikaze Pro Tag Titles The Bigger Picture defend against Scarlet & Graves, The Hunter Bros and Star Talent. Tickets and all other information for both shows can be found on their website.

Riptide Wrestling hold their final show of the year, Black Water on Saturday at Brihthelm Centre, Brighton. On a very stacked card, Flash Morgan Webster wrestles Matt Cross in a battle of the high flyers. Mike Bird, Wild Boar & Jimmy Havoc go against CCK in a six-man tag match and Aussie Open will be holding an open challenge. Tickets are available on their website.

Welsh Wrestling's number one promotion Dragon Pro bring another big show to The Neon in Newport on Sunday for Ultraviolet. There will be a massive main event between Dragon pro Champion Mark Andrews and Jimmy Havoc, a number one contenders match for the women's title involving Sierra Loxton vs Viper vs Sofia Ari, and a match between two of the UK's biggest superheavyweights in Big Grizzly and Dean Winter. The Dragon Pro Academy has produced several great Welsh wrestlers recently and their shows are always a great night of entertainment. Tickets can be purchased here.

Also on Sunday, Futureshock Wrestling present Reloaded 4 at the 53TWO Venue in Manchester. As well as an appearance from Jay Lethal, there will also be two Futureshock Legacy tournament matches, one of which involving two of the UK's finest young talents in Soner Durston and Kenny Williams. In a massive main event, Ashton Smith defends the Futureshock Championship against T-Bone in a chain match.

After getting a disqualification win over T-Bone at Uproar 97 and then having his title stolen from him, Smith challenged the WWE UK competitor to this match, which is sure to be a very heated affair. Tickets and all other information can be found at their website.

We end our UK list with one of the countries biggest promotions. Revolution Pro Wrestling recently held their Global Wars shows with NJPW and they are back this week with Live at the Cockpit 23 on Sunday from The Cockpit, London. These shows include mostly UK talent as opposed to their York Hall shows but there will still be some great talent on show. Ryan Smile defends his Cruiserweight Championship against Flash Morgan Webster, The Legion of Lords collide with CCK in a massive six-man tag match and there will also be an appearance from NXT star Martin Stone. Tickets can be purchased at their website and will be available to watch within two days on demand.

Canada

Chinlock Wrestling present a family friendly charity show in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday. There will be a battle royal to crown a new Chinlock Heavyweight champion and appearances from Ricky The Dragon Steamboat and WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. There will also be a special match from C*4 Wrestling where Braxton Sutter, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Every Time I Die lead singer Andy Williams compete in a four-way. Visit their website for all ticket information.

Crossfire wrestling present Jingle Bell Brawl VI from the Merriton Community Centre, Ontario on Saturday. Matches include Cody Deaner defending his Heavyweight championship against Tiberious King as they look to put an end to their year long feud. Tarik wrestles Kongo Kong and a Women's title match between champion Beautiful Beaa and Kaitlin Diemond. All information can be found here.

Canadian promotion Border City Wrestling cross the border for Motor Showdown at the Diamondback Saloon in Michigan on Sunday. There will be a lot of Impact wrestling talent on show as they will be filming for Impact TV. The show will include a massive triple threat match for the Impact Championship with Eli Drake defending against Johnny Impact and Alberto El Patron,as well as a knockouts match between Laurel Van Ness and Sienna. Tickets can be purchased at their website.

Smash Wrestling host a massive show from the Franklin Horner Community Centre, Ontario for the Canada vs USA classic on Sunday. Matches announced so far include Gail Kim vs Allie, Rosemary and Mercedes Martinez, and Cheerleader Melissa against Xandra Bale. This will be a fantastic showcase of women's wrestling and for information about tickets visit their website.

Rest of the World

The Crash Lucha Libre host a big show on Sunday at the Centro Civico in Monterey. The show includes Rey Mysterio, L.A Park and Penta Zero M facing off against Carlito, La Mascara and Garza Jr. There will also be appearances from Rey Fenix, Jack Evans, Flamita and more of the finest Luchadores in the Country. You can find all the information needed here.

In Germany this Saturday, New European Championship Wrestling present Internet Wars 2017 with a number one contender match for the NECW Heavyweight Championship between Juvenile and Mexx, T-K-O defending the Internet Championship against Boris Pain and Team Turbulence vs Tommy Blue Eyes and Balian Bull. Visit their Facebook page for all information including venue and tickets.

Staying in Germany, Power of Wrestling present two shows on Saturday from Halle 39 in Hildesheim. Both shows will include the best talent in Europe. With appearances from UK stars Doug Williams, James Mason and Frankie Sloan including many others. Visit their website to find out more.

Wrestlingkult is another German promotion making their name, and on Saturday they are back in Oberhausen for WerstlingKULT#4. Matches include Oliver Carter against Tristan Archer in a battle of two of Europe's finest cruiserweights, a women's triple threat between Pollyanna, Amale Winchester and Melanie Gray and a battle of the heavyweights as Dominic “Carnage” Brackner collides with Dave Mastiff. Information can be found here.

While not a country you think of as a wrestling hot bed, Finland have been slowly building their reputation in the world of independent wrestling as of late. One promotion leading the charge is Fight Club Finland. They put on their next show, Talviosta XII in Helsinki on Saturday. Jessica Love wrestles Regina Rosendahl, Juhana Karhula defends the Valhalla Nordic championship against The 'Rebel' Starbuck and Finish veteran Stark Adder goes up against the young upstart Tammisen Toni. For tickets visit their website.

In Australia, Battle Championship Wrestling hold their One Year Anniversary in East Burwood on Friday. After winning the Battle Rumble at BCW 8, Preston fights for the BCW Championship in a falls count anywhere match against Slade Mercer, with this being their last show of the year both men will be hoping they can move into 2018 with the gold. Elsewhere on the show, Australian hardcore king Maddog battles against the hardcore legend Sabu in a match that is sure to be unmissable. The show will also see the finals of the BCW tag team championships tournament. Tickets for the show can be purchased at their website.

Finishing our list in Australia, Riot City Wrestling in Adelaide host Battle for Supremacy on Saturday. The show will be main evented by a strap match between former partners turned rivals Big Brodie and Tyler Daniels. You can find tickets on their website.

Are you planning on attending or watching any of these or any another independent show this ﻿week? Let us know in the comments.