This week in independent wrestling (May 28th - 3rd June)

American Combat Wrestling begin our coverage this week with their Retribution show on Saturday at the Gulf View Events Center in Florida. Talent on show includes ACW Heavyweight Champion Mitch Mitchell, Snoop Strikes, Saieve al Sabah and others. Visit their website for more information.

F1rst Wrestling present Wrestlepalooza on Saturday in Minneapolis. The promotion will be working with Chikara and Shimmer to put on a super show of sorts, with talent including Mike Quackenbush, Shane Strickland, Kimber Lee, Arik Cannon and others. Tickets are available here.

Things could get messy in New Jersey on Saturday as Game Changer Wrestling host Zandig's Tournament of Survival. Markus Crane, Ciclope and Schlak are all taking part in the tournament. Also in a non-tournament match that promises to be crazy personified, Joey Janela takes on PCO. All information can be found here.

We end out US coverage with Ground Zero Pro who present their Ground Zero Phase 5 show on Saturday from Imperial Beach, California. Eli Everfly takes on Jake Atlas and SoCal Crazy in a three-way, and Tyler Bateman wrestles Owen Travers. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.

In the UK this week Fight Club:Pro host World Warriors on Friday at the Diamonding Banqueting House in Wolverhampton. A battle of the nations here as Travis Banks takes on Low Ki, Omari wrestles Kyle Fletcher and Jordan Devlin wrestles Angelico. Tickets are available here.

Riptide Wrestling present the Riptide Rumble this Friday from the Brighthelm Centre in Brighton. The show will include the Riptide Rumble as well as Jack Sexsmith vs David Starr. There will also be a tag title match as Team White Wolf defend against Grizzled Young Vets. Tickets for the show can be found here.

Rev Pro will be Live in Southampton this Sunday from The 1865, Brunswick Square. Chris Brookes will try to survive as he takes on WALTER, Aussie Open take on The Arrows of Hungary and Jinny wrestles Jamie Hayter. Both tickets and on demand can be found here.

In Mexico, AAA present Verano De Escandalo on Sunday in Monterrey. Some very big talent will be on show with Rey Mysterio, Juventud Guerrera, Sammy Guvera and many others all scheduled to appear. Visit their website to find out more.

Ligenunabhängige Shows host Invasion Indy on Friday at the Arena Neza. The show will see L.A Park take on Rush and El Mesias in a three-way, as well as appearances from Volador Jr, Caristico and many others. Find out more here.

Another show from Tortas Super Astro on Saturday at the Arena Azteca Budokan. Alberto El Patron will be there as he battles against Extreme Tiger and Laredo Kid in a three-way. All information can be found on their Facebook page.

In Canada this week, Border City Wrestling will be hosting an Impact Wrestling TV Taping on Friday at Saint Clair College, Windsor. Expect to see all the regular Impact and BCW roster including Austin Aries, Pentagon and others. Click here for tickets.

Smash Wrestling's next show, The Northern takes place on Sunday from The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto. Two show tournament. Matches include Jordynne Grace vs Joey Janela, Andrew Everett vs Kevin Blackwood, Matt Riddle vs Mia Yim and many more. Visit their website to find out more.

German Wrestling Federation present two days of shows on Friday and Saturday for Three Count at Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin. The shows will see a three-way with John Klinger taking on Pascal Spalter and Orlando Silver, El Phantasmo taking on Lucky Kid and there will also be appearances from Matt Cross, Kati Libra, Murak AK and more. More information can be found here.

Our coverage this week ends in Germany where wXw host their next Shotgun Tapings on Friday in Munster. Expect to see all the wXw regulars including WALTER, Absolute Andy, Bobby Gunns, Marius Al-Ani, Pete Bouncer and many others. All information can be found on their website.

