This week in independent wrestling (March 26th - April 1st)

US

Our coverage this week begins with Limitless Wrestling who host Only Fools Are Satisfied this Friday in Westbrook, Maine. Maxwell Jacob Friedman battles Darby Allin in a grudge match, Martin Stone takes on Anthony Greene and in a first time ever match Brian Cage wrestles David Starr. There will also be appearances from Brody King, Kevin Bennett, Shane Strickland and others. All information can be found on their website.

Another big show from AAW this week with Path of Redemption on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus, Illinois. Titles will be on the line when Jessicka Havoc defends the Women's Championship against Ivelisse and the AAW tag champions Besties in the World put their belts on the line against Curt Stallion & Jake Something. There will also be a Heritage Rumble and appearances from Keith Lee, Shane Strickland, ACH, David Starr and MJF. Tickets for the show are available here and will be available to watch here.

AML Wrestling present Seize The Moment on Saturday in North Carolina. Caleb Konley defends the AML Prestige championship against Jason Cade and Brandon Scott wrestles Jason Kincaid. There will also be a last man standing match between Montana Black and Yahya. Visit their website for tickets and all other information.

In Florida, Fest Wrestling host The Hardcore Hunt on Saturday. Former NXT star Leva Bates will challenge Effy for the Fest Wrestling Championship, Gym Nasty Boys defend their tag titles against The Carnies and there will also be appearances from Su Yung, Simon Grimm, Brody King, Darby Allin and many more. Tickets are available here.

Maverick Pro Wrestling hold their Krossroads show on Saturday in Burbank, Los Angeles. Killer Kross defends the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cross, Scorpio Sky takes on Daniel Moon and Deonna Purrazzo challenges Katarina for the Women's Championship. All information can be found on their on their website.

Our US coverage ends in Texas for Texas Wrestling Entertainment, Battle of the Alamo takes place on Saturday in San Antonio. Thunder Rosa defends the Women's Championship against Alexa and Terral Tempo challenges Vordell Walker for the Texas Title. Visit their website for all information.

UK and Ireland

In Scotland this week, Rock N Wrestle host The Great Highland Bash on Thursday at The Ironworks in Inverness. Former WWE superstar Ryback will be at the show and will take on Scottish veteran Kid Fite in the main event. Visit their Facebook page for information.

Fight Club Pro hold their annual Dream Tag Team Invitational this week, starting on Friday and ending Sunday at the NEC Arena, Birmingham. Talent for the shows will include Pete Dunne, Rey Fenix, Aussie Open, Meiko Satomura, Moustache Mountain, Millie McKenzie, The Briscoe Brothers, The Chosen Bros and a lot of other great talent. These shows are not to be missed, and information on how to watch and attend can be found here.

The UK's premier all female promotion, Pro Wrestling Eve present #SHEVOLUTION this Friday from the Resistance Gallery in London. Matches announced so far include Kay Lee Ray vs Dash Chisako, and Killer Kelly against Charlie Morgan. There will also be appearances from Jordynne Grace, Kris Wolf and Livii Grace. Tickets and other information can be found on their website.

Scottish Wrestling Alliance host two shows this week in Paisley on Friday and Motherwell on Saturday. The shows will include a clash of styles as Ryback takes on Grado, Sha Samuels wrestles Lionheart and there will be appearances from Jack Jester, Bram and others. Visit their Facebook page for all information.

In Bedford on Saturday, Southside Wrestling will host two shows with Day of Reckoning in the afternoon before their Speed King show in the evening. The shows will include Jay Lethal taking on Robbie X, Sammy Guevara vs DJZ, and Kip Sabian against Da Mack. Visit their website for information.

ICW host The Wolf of Sauchihall Street on Sunday at The Garage in Glasgow. There will be big names galore as BT Gunn defends his Zero-G title in a three-way against Jody Fleisch and Mark Coffey. Jimmy Havoc battles Mikey Whiplash in a death match. There will also be appearances from Bram, Big Grizzly, Jordan Devlin, The Purge and others. Tickets and on demand can be found on their website.

In Ireland, OTT will hold their first all female show Defiant on Sunday at the Tivoli Theatre in Dublin. The show will include Kris Wolf, Nina Samuels, Laura Di Matteo, Jordynne Grace, Katey Harvey and many others. Tickets and on demand can be found on their website.

Rest of the World

The Australian scene continues to grow as Battle Championship Wrestling host BCW 14 this Friday at the Whitehorse Club in Victoria. Former WWE diva Melina will be appearing in a three-way against Shazza McKenzie and Kellyanne. There will also be appearances from Dowie James, Syd Parker, JXT, Gabriel Wolfe and many others. Tickets are available here.

Wrestle Rampage Australia present Uprising on Saturday from the Waterside Workers Hall in Port Adelaide. The main event will see Elliot Sexton go against Gorgeous Greg, Jonah Rock battles against AJ Istria and Joanie May vs Amity Row. Tickets for the show can be found here.

In Japan, Wrestle-1 present their Trans Magic Tour on Wednesday. All information regarding the show, including line ups, ticket prices and how to watch can be found here.

We end our coverage this week with a double show from two of Mexico's finest promotions on Saturday for Lucha Libre Boom vs Lucha Memes at the Arena Lopez Mateos, Mexico. This will be a great night of Lucha action with scheduled talent including Bandido, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr, Super Mega and more. All information is available on their Facebook page.

