This week in independent wrestling (March 19 - 25)

Two shows for House of Hardcore this week for HOH 38 & 39 on Friday and Saturday in New Jersey and Philadelphia respectively. The shows will include Tommy Dreamer challenging Nick Aldis for the NWA World Championship and The Squad vs Swoggle & Crazzy Steve. Visit their website for all information.

Pro Wrestling Guerilla present Time is a flat circle this Friday at the Globe Theatre in California. Due to a problem with paypal overbooking their regular American Legion Post venue, PWG will move to a new venue for the first time since 2012. In the main event, Chuck Taylor defends his World Title against Keith Lee. There will also be a battle of the big boys as Jeff Cobb collides with Jonah Rock and in a match sure to be a technical masterpiece, Zack Sabre Jr. wrestles Matt Riddle. For all information visit their website.

If the PWG change it too much and you have to get your American Legion Post kick, Alternative Wrestling Show will be at the venue in Reseda for their 16 Year Anniversary on Saturday. Tyler Bateman defends the AWS Heavyweight title against Jeff Cobb. Brody King does battle with Eric Watts and Jessicka Havok takes on Raze. Visit their Facebook page for information.

Empire State Wrestling host Retaliation on Saturday at St Johnsburg Fire Hall, New York. AR Fox will be taking on Kevin Blackwood. Gregory Irons challenges Jimmy Jacobs, and in a four-way for the ESW Title Kevin Bennett defends against Braxton Sutter, RJ City and Bill Collier. Tickets for the show are available here.

F1rst Wrestling hold their next show in Minneapolis on Thursday. Where Rachael Ellering takes on Jessicka Havok is a big match for both women. There will also be appearances on the show from Sami Callihan, Darby Allin, Chaos 300 and many more. Tickets are available here.

PWX end our American coverage this week for Rise of a Champion XIII on Sunday in Concord, North Carolina. In a massive main event, Anthony Henry will put his PWX World Heavyweight Championship on the line in a three-way against James Drake and Ethan Case. There will also be appearances from Martin Stone, Tessa Blanchard, Su Yung, Shane Strickland, Matt Cross and many others. Tickets and on demand can be found on their website.

Heading across the pond, IPW:UK hold their weekday show the Tuesday Night Graps at The Frog & Bucket in Manchester. Some big names scheduled to appear include Christopher Daniels, Mark Haskins, Jordan Devlin, Chris Ridgeway and many more. Tickets for the show are sold out by you can find how to watch on demand by visiting their website.

Attack Pro continues their craziness for the Festival of Power this Friday at The Frog & Fiddle, Cheltenham. Flash Morgan Webster is scheduled to appear as well as all the other Attack Pro regulars. Ticket and on demand information can be found here.

Pro Wrestling Chaos present their annual mystery show Total Chaos All Dayer on Saturday at Hanham Community Centre, Bristol. No matches for either show announced but all information, including tickets and on demand can be found on their website.

Ultimate Pro Wrestling host their All Bets are Off show on Saturday at the Wincanton Memorial Hall. The UPW Heavyweight Championship will on the line as Josh Bodom defends against Bram and Eddie Ryan defends the 5* Real Wrestling Championship against Iestyn Rees. Tickets for the show are available here.

Venturing over from Germany Westside Xtreme Wrestling are in on Saturday for their We Love Wrestling Tour: London at The Dome in Tufnell Park. The show has a massive main event where newly crowned wXw Unified World Champion Ilja Dragunov defends in a four-way against David Starr, WALTER and Travis Banks. Tickets for the show are available here.

Progress host their last show before heading to New Orleans for WrestleMania weekend on Sunday with Chapter 65: Have Some Faith in Sound at the Electric Ballroom, Camden. After winning the Thunderbastard match at Chapter 64, Flash Morgan Webster will challenge Travis Banks for The Progress World Championship. The show will also see the final remaining NPS quarterfinal match between Danny Duggan and Danny Jones as well as the returns of Rob Lynch, Session Moth Martina and the debut of Killer Kelly. Tickets are sold out but the show will be eventually be available to watch On Demand.

Heading over to Canada, Smash Wrestling will be holding another Fight Network taping for Everything Under The Sky on Sunday at The Phoenix Concert Centre in Toronto. Matches include Matt Riddle vs Kevin Blackwood, Vanessa Kraven wrestling Alexia Nicole and Kevin Bennett against John Greed. Tickets and everything can be found here.

Over on mainland Europe, Fight Club Finland hold their next show this Saturday in Pressa, Helsinki. Bjorn Sem wrestles Mikko Maestro, Make Smooth & Jami Aalto take on Viktor Tykki and Executioner Petrov. Also in the main event, Stark Adder faces Salomon Strid and Vili Raato in a three-way. Tickets for the show are available here.

Staying in Scandinavia for Svensk Wrestling Syd who host Det Varas For Wrestling on Saturday in Malmo, Sweden. Leelo wrestles the debuting Ender Kara and Betty Rose goes against Aya Frick. Tickets are available here.

In Japan, Pro Wrestling FREEDOMS next show, The Gekokujo takes place on Thursday at the legendary Korakuen Hall venue in Tokyo. The show will include Kamui vs Kazma Sakamoto, Kenji Fukimoto wrestling Masashi Takeda and the King of Freedom tag titles will be on the line with Mammoth Sasaki & Toru Sugiura defending against Mr Gannosuke & Yuko Miyamoto. Visit their website for all info.

Another Japanese promotion, DDT continue their bizarre brand of pro wrestling for their Judgement Day 2018, 21st Anniversary Show in Rygoku, Tokyo on Sunday. Konosuke Takeshita defends the KO-D Openweight title against Shuji Ishikawa, Colt Cabana takes on Joey Ryan, and the weirdest championship in wrestling will be the line as Super Sasadango Machine defends the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal title against Jiro Kuroshio. All information can be found here.

We end our coverage this week in Mexico for Mexa Wrestling on Saturday from Arena San Juan Pantitlan. Wrestlers scheduled to appear include Ricky Marvin, Drako, Atomic Star and many others. Visit their Facebook page for all information.

