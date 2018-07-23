This week in Independent wrestling (July 23rd - 29th)

UK

Progress host their first mid-week chapter show on Wednesday for Chapter 74: Mid Week Matters at the Electric Ballroom, London. WALTER gets another chance at Travis Banks Progress title and Jinny defends the women's title against Millie McKenzie. Information can be found on their website.

Attack and Dragon Pro combine for a joint show, Thursday Night Throws - Thursday - Cathays Community Centre, Cardiff. The show will be a mystery show, with talent including Flash Morgan Webster, Wild Boar, Los Federales Jr. Tickets are available here.

Fight Club: Pro present Big Strong Bois on Friday at the Starworks Warehouse, Wolverhampton. Talent scheduled to appear includes WALTER, Jonah Rock, Jeff Cobb and Chris Brookes. All information can be found here.

Rock ‘N’ Wrestle 21 Seconds takes place on Friday at the Mercure Hotel, Inverness. BT Gunn wrestles Doug Williams and The Purge take on The Govan Team. Visit their website to find out more.

ICW host two days of show for Shrugs House Party 5 on Saturday & Sunday at the 02 Glasgow. BT Gunn vs WALTER, James Strom vs Ravie Davie and Stevie Boy defends the ICW Heavyweight title against DCT. Tickets and all other information can be found on their website.

Rev Pro present Ultimate Survivor this Sunday from the Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth. The Arrows of Hungary take on CCK, Jeff Cobb vs El Phantasmo, Great-O-Kharn continues his excursion from New Japan as he takes on Lee Hunter. All information is available on their website.

US

Absolute Intense Wrestling host Absolution 13 on Friday from Cleveland, Ohio. ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor vs Dominic Garrini in a dog collar match, Joey Janela battles Tim Donst with the Intense title on the line, MJF vs Louis Lyndon. Visit their website for more.

PCW Ultra Sound The Alarm on Saturday at the ILWU Memorial Hall, Wilmington. Tessa Blanchard defends the Womens title against Britt Baker, Brody King battles Matt Riddle and ACH takes on Dragon Lee. Tickets can be found on their website.

CZW present New Heights on Saturday in Vorhees, New Jersey. Zachary Wentz defends the CZW Wired Title against Ace Austin, David Starr takes on Jimmy Lloyd. Information can be found on their website.

Limitless Wrestling host the Vacationland Cup on Saturday in Westbrook, Maine. Chris Dickinson vs PCO, First round matches David Starr vs JT Dunn, AR Fox vs Josh Briggs. There will also be appearances from Jordynne Grace, Allie Kat, Eli Everfly. All information is available here.

Nova Pro continue their recent trend of great shows with Harlem Nights on Sunday in Fairfax, Virginia. Fred Yehi vs Sage Phillips, Jordynne Grace vs Rain, and in a grappling dream match Timothy Thatcher makes his Nova Pro debut against Jonathan Gresham. Visit their Twitter Page for all information.

Europe

Swedish promotion GBG Wrestling present the Gothenburg Rumble on Friday in Pustervik, Goteborg.Aron Frost vs Yuri Kosinski as well as the Gothenburg Rumble. Visit their website for more.

Staying in Sweden for Svensk Wrestling Syd, who host Cruel Summer II on Saturday in Malmo. The Lucha Destroyers battle Ender Kara & Fiescher, Espen Olsen wrestles El Styggelse. Tickets are available here.

In France, International Catch Wrestling Alliance present Gala de catcha Jaulgonne on Saturday in Bord De Marne. No card announced yet but all info can be found on their website.

Rest of the World

Lutte NSPW host Throwback Thursday on Friday from Centre Horizon, Quebec. Marko Estrada vs PCO, Sinn Bodhi battles Stephen Sullivan in a 'Carnival Deathmatch'. For all information, visit their website.

In Australia, Battle Championship Wrestling present BCW 19 on Saturday in Burwood East, Victoria. Syd Parker defends the BCW Heavyweight championship in a 'pick your poison' match against Dowie James. Tickets are available here.

Also down under this Saturday, Riot City Wrestling host Power Trip from the Latvian Hall, Wayville. Chris Basso, Hammer, Nick and Jeff Armstrong, Zak Sabbath. All information is available on their website.

Full Calama end our coverage this week as the Chilean promotion present their Punto Cero Aniversario from the Colegio Claudio Arrau on Saturday. Tyra Fly challenges Red Quinzel for the women’s championship, Suichi M battles Tanque Conrad and Canion in a three-way. Visit their Facebook Page for more.