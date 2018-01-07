This week in independent wrestling (January 8-14 2017)

(Photo credit: Jeremy Jagoda)

US

MLW continue their comeback with their first show of the year. Zero Hour at Gilt nightclub on Thursday. Jimmy Havoc and Shane Strickland will continue their feud as they do battle in a death match, MVP wrestles Low Ki and The Chosen Bros face off against former UFC fighters Tom Lawlor and Seth Petruzelli. Tickets are available on their website and the show will be available to watch several days after the event on demand.

The mecca of independent wrestling for some, Pro Wrestling Guerilla present their annual Mystery Vortex V show at their regular venue in Reseda, California on Friday. No matches have been announced - that's the gimmick of the whole show - but expect to see regular talents such as Zack Sabre Jr, Chuck Taylor and Keith Lee. All information can be found on their website.

Premiere Wrestling Xperience host their annual PWX 16 tournament on Saturday and Sunday in North Carolina. Talents taking part include Corey Hollis, John Skylar, David Starr, Tracer X and NJPW star Juice Robinson. All information, including tickets and how to watch can be found on their website.

Northeast Wrestling start their year with Over The Top on Saturday at the NEW Arena in Bethany, Connecticut. In the main event, Flip Gordon defends the NEW title against Joey Mercury. The show will also include a 30 man rumble to crown a new number one contender, with the participants including Robbie E, Josh Briggs and former WCW wrestler Glacier. Tickets can be found on their website.

Evolve wrestling start their year with Evolve 98 and 99 on Saturday and Sunday. Night one takes place from La Bloom nightclub in Queens, with Zack Sabre Jr defending the Evolve championship against Darby Allin and the new FIP champion Austin Theory defending his title against the man he beat for the title, Fred Yehi. Night two takes place in Brooklyn, and will see a grudge match between Keith Lee and Chris Dickinson. Also in a rematch of their recent 5 star PWG match, Zack Sabre faces the big Austrian WALTER. For tickets visit WWN Live.

WWN Live present their next episode of Style Battle on Sunday from at the Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in Brooklyn. Season 1 Episode 8 will see the last eight man tournament before all the Style Battle winners compete to be season champion at Episode 9. This episode includes Matt Riddle, WALTER, Joey Janela, Nick Gage, Shane Mercer, KTB, Rayo and Joey Lynch. For tickets and information on how to watch, visit their website.

Booker T's wrestling school, Reality of Wrestling host their next TV Tapings on Saturday at the World Gym Arena in Texas. The tapings will include the best of the Reality of Wrestling talent. With Heavenly Bodies defending their ROW tag titles against Connor Holloman and Ryan Davidson, plus appearances from Hyan Olvera, Rob Barnes and Stevie Ray. Tickets are available here and the tapings will eventually be available to watch at ROW TV.

UK

Progress Wrestling have a busy week with their first two shows of the year. Starting with Live at the Dome on Wednesday before Chapter 61: Don't Touch Me... Don't... Don't Touch Me at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on Sunday. Live at the Dome will see a qualifying match for their Natural Progression Series with Maverick Mayhew wrestling Connor Mills, as well as a possible match of the night contender between Millie McKenzie and Bea Priestley.

At Chapter 61, The Grizzled Young Vets will defend their tag titles against Moustache Mountain, Mark Haskins and Jimmy Havoc continue their destruction when they face Aussie Open, and Pete Dunne defends the WWE UK championship against Joseph Connors. Tickets are available for The Dome but are sold out for Chapter 61. Both shows will eventually be available to watch on demand progress.

Attack Pro begin their year on Friday for Der Maria, Tag Me In at Cathays Community Centre in Cardiff. No matches announced yet but tickets can be found on their website and will be eventually be available to watch on demand.

In Bristol, Pro Wrestling Chaos present The Wrestle Squanchers on Saturday from Kings Oak Academy. Dick Riley continues his rise as he battles with Will Ospreay, Jinny defends the Maiden of Chaos Championship against Sofia Ari, and after winning a four-team number one contenders match at All or Nothing in November, Mike Bird and Drew Park get their shot at the Knights of Chaos tag championship when they face The Brotherhood. Tickets for the show are available here and will eventually be available to watch on demand.

One promotion who made a name for themselves in 2017 was the all-female promotion, Pro Wrestling: Eve. Becoming a big name in the British media after the success of G.L.O.W, the company host their first show of the year, Not Made to be Subtle on Saturday from the Resistance Gallery in Bethnal Green, London. Toni Storm will make her return to the company as well a number of other top UK talents. Tickets for the show are sold out but will be available to watch on demand.

Ending our UK coverage this week in Manchester for Futureshock Wrestling's Uproar 98 at Stockport Guildhall on Saturday. In a case of friends turned enemies, James Drake will do battle with Zack Gibson, and Xander Cooper defends the Adrenaline Championship against WWE UK star Wolfgang. Tickets are available on their website.

Canada

In Canada this week, Border City Wrestling present Campus Combat at the CAW Student Center at the University of Windsor on Wednesday. No matches have been announced of yet buy tickets for the show are free. All information can be found on their website.

On Friday, Lutte NSPW present Kick Off 2018 in Quebec. Tyson Dux defends the NSPW Championship against Benjamin Tull, Kelly Klein wrestles Maddison Miles and in a cage match Markus Burke puts the TV Championship on the line against Dylan Bostic. Tickets for the show are available here.

Pro Wrestling Eclipse present New Beginnings in Oshawa, Ontario on Saturday. In a number one contenders match for the Women's title, Xandra Bale wrestles Jessie Mack, John Atlas competes against 'Glengarry's Favourite Son' Ryan Donovan and Eclipse Champion Phil Atlas defends his title against Liam Worldwide. All information can be found on their Facebook page.

This week's Canadian coverage ends in Montreal for Battlewar wrestling with Battlewar 51 at the Foufounces Electriques venue on Sunday. The Battlewar tag team championships will be on the line when the champions Thomas Dubois and Big Magic defend against Francis and Francis. All information can be found on their Facebook page.

Elsewhere

In Japan this week, Wrestle-1 host shows on Monday and Sunday as part of their Sunshine Tour. Wrestlers appearing include Kaz Hayashi, Keiji Muto, The Great Sasuke, Mitomi Masayuki and Ultimo Dragon plus many others. All information for both shows can be found here.

Spanish promotion Riot Wrestling hold their first show of the year on Friday at the Dixi 742 in Barcelona. The show is free entry. For all information, visit their website.

Moving up through Europe, Danish promotion Bodyslam Pro Wrestling present Bodyslam! 10 on Saturday in Aalborg. In the main event, Michael Fynne will defend the Bodyslam Championship against Chuck Cyrus. There will also be a big tag team match as Sveriges Elite wrestle against two of the UK's finest young talents in Ashley Dunn and Chris Tyler. For tickets and on demand, visit their website.

Full Calama bring us our first coverage from Chile this year when they host Push on Saturday at the Colegio Claudio Arrau in Calama. Hellspawn puts his Absolute title on the line as he does battle with Imarg in the main event. Visit their Facebook page for all information.

In Australia this week, Melbourne City Wrestling are back with Vendetta at MCW Arena in Essendon on Saturday. Fresh from making his debut for New Japan in the Wrestle Kingdom rumble, 'Mr Juicy' Gino Gambino will be facing Jake Lindo. Information can be found at their website.

We end our weekly coverage in Norway for the Norwegian Wrestling Federation's NM1 Tag Wrestling on Saturday from The Vulkan Arena in Oslo. The show will include a tag team tournament with appearances from Espen Olsen, Heresh Kurdi, Daniel Sebastian and a singles match between Tommy P and Hannibal. All information can be found at their website.

Are you planning on attending or watching any of these or any another independent show this ﻿week? Let us know in the comments.