This week in independent wrestling (December 11 - December 17)

US

We start our coverage this week in California for Bar Wrestling, A Christmas Story on Thursday at the American legion post. No matches announced yet but there will be appearances from Ethan Page, Hornswoggle, Eli Drake, Taya Valkyrie and Reno Scum. Tickets are available here.

Prodigy Pro Wrestling host their next show The Man Right Chea, from The Jeffersonville Arena in Indiana on Friday. There, Michael Elgin wrestles Daniel Eads, The Rejects go against The Elements of Wrestling, and Shane Strickland battles Hy Zayn. Ticket information and on demand can be found at their website.

On Saturday, House of Glory present Hog Seven at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York. Matches include Su Yung vs Sonya Strong, appearances from Zack Sabre Jr, Amazing Red and a meet and greet with Ric Flair. Tickets are running out but are still available on their website.

Pro Wrestling Rampage present T'was the fight before christmas on Saturday at the Saga Club in Pennsylvania. Bill Collier has issued an open challenge to both War Child and Krimson. All other information and tickets can be found on their Facebook page.

Americas leading all female promotion, Shine hold their final show of the year, Shine 47: Survival at The Orpheum, Florida. Due to injury the Shine Champion LuFisto will not be wrestling but there will a rumble match to decide a number one contender for Shine 48. As well as Priscilla Kelly defending the Shine Nova championship against ACR and appearances from Ivelisse, Mercedes Martinez, Ariel Monroe and many others. All information, including tickets and how to watch can be found at their website.

UK

Progress host another weekday show on Wednesday for Live at the Dome from The Dome in Tufnell Park. The show will see trainer against trainee as Mike Bird wrestles against Danny Jones, Chakara wrestles Sienna Loxton and David Starr competes against Chris Brookes. Tickets are available here and while the show won't be filmed for demand progress, they may be live streaming some of the event on their Facebook page.

Two shows from IPW:UK as they present Road to Undisputed on Thursday from Milton Keynes before Undisputed on Sunday at the Casino Rooms in Rochester. The Thursday show will see a Champion vs Champion match with IPW Champion Moose facing WWE UK champion Pete Dunne, as well as appearances from Mark Haskins and Travis Banks. Three days later in Rochester the show will include Austin Aries vs Mark Haskins and a monsters ball match between Jimmy Havoc and Abyss. Tickets for both shows can be found here.

Final shows of the year for Preston City Wrestling on Saturday as they host a double show from Evoque Nightclub in Preston. Starting the day with an all female show, Power-Bombshells in the afternoon, before moving onto the evening show Festive Fury. The afternoon show will include matches from Sierra Loxton, Session Moth Martina and Viper, while in the evening we will be seeing a no rope submission match for the PCW Cruiserweight championship between Dean Allmark and Chris Ridgeway, as well as appearances from BT Gunn, Joe Coffey and T-Bone. Tickets are available on their website and the show will be available to watch on Powerbomb.tv.

In Scotland, Scottish Wrestling Entertainment present Uprising at the Ardler Complex, Dundee on Saturday. Nathan Reynolds battles Abyss in a monsters brawl match, and there will be a Futures Division Title match where The Jackal defends against 'The Riot' Chris James. Tickets can be found at their website.

Three shows from Attack Pro this week, with Festive Night Throws on Thursday at Cathays Bingo Hall, before the Under The Mistle Toe Tour on Saturday and Sunday in Cardiff and Bristol. No matches announced as yet but all information can be found on their Facebook page and tickets to all shows can be found here.

We end our UK coverage in Leeds, for Tidal Wrestling, Silent Nightmare #4: Wake up screaming. HT Drake challenges Rampage Brown for the TCW Championship, CJ Banks wrestles Joseph Connors and Brady Phillips goes up against Kip Sabian. Tickets are available here.

Canada

Superkick'd Pro Wrestling present Hit Em Up on Friday at the Great Hall in Toronto. Tarik will wrestle Mark Wheeler in a number one contender match and there will be an intergender match between Seleziya Sparks and Kris Chambers. Tickets and other information are available at their website.

Alpha-1 Wrestling host their final event of the year, Watch the Throne 5 on Sunday. Matches include Rickey Shane Page defending the Alpha Male title against Josh Alexander, a zero gravity title match between champion Shane Sabre and Curt Stallion, and Ethan Page vs Gregory Iron. The event takes place at the Polish Hall in Oshawa and tickets are available here.

Smash Wrestling are at The Opera House in Ontario this Sunday for No change my heart shall fear, where matches will include Brett Banks vs Zack Sabre Jr, Michael Elgin against Mike Bailey and an open challenge from Kevin Bennett. This will be their final Fight Network taping of the year. Tickets and all other information can be found on their website.

We end our Canadian coverage in Quebec for Torture Chamber Pro Wrestling this Sunday, where they will present their final show of the year Showcase Sunday III. Matches will include an NWA Canadian tag title match between the champions Bone Collectors and the challengers Night Train Express, Dale Kilburn vs Genesis and much more. Visit their website for more information.

Europe

Copenhagen Championship Wresting host A Freak's Christmas Story on Sunday. No matches announced yet but all information can be found on their Facebook page.

Moving from Copenhagen to Horsens, Dansk Pro Wrestling host their final show of year Hardcore X-Mas of Saturday. Johnny Casanova defends his DPW light heavyweight title in the final match of their best of three series against Shawn St.Patrick in the rather bizarre Christmas Carnage Container match. All information can be found on their website.

Pro Wrestling Holland hold Years Ending on Sunday at the OJC Solution venue in Hilegom. The show will include a career vs mask match as Gabriel Angelfyre goes against Tengkwa. Visit their website for all information.

In Sweden this week, Halmstad Wrestling host their next show in Kajskjulet on Saturday, where Sixt wrestles Aya Frick and Steinbolt goes against Harley Rage. For tickets and all other information, you can visit their website.

Rest of the World

In Australia on Saturday, Melbourne City Wrestling host Final Battle at the Thornbury Theatre. The promotion has been in the headlines lately after appearances from Kazuchika Okada and other New Japan members, and at their final show of the year the MCW Heavyweight Champion Jonah Rock defends his title inside a cage against Dowie James. As well as a match between recent PWG debutant Adam Brooks and Robbie Eagles. Visit their website for tickets and information on how to watch.

Another visit to Chile this week as Ngen Lucha Libre present Rebeldes (Awka) on Saturday at the Cross Axon 1810 venue. The best of Chilean wrestling will be on show as Electra faces Engel Rottenbich, and the Super Amigo battle with Los Mateistas. Tickets can be found here.

The Crash Lucha Libre are back at the Arena Neza on Friday for another showcase of Lucha Libre at its finest. Matches include Ricochet and Sammy Guevara against Penta Zero M and The King, a four way between Trevor Lee, Daga, Willy Mack and Neza Kid, plus appearances from Heavy Metal, Blue Demon Jr and Flamita among others. All information can be found on their website.

