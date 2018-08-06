This week in independent wrestling (August 6th - 12th)

US

UK promotion Progress continue their US tour with shows in New York on Tuesday, Seattle on Thursday, Chicago on the Saturday and Detroit on Sunday. Matches on the tour will include WALTER vs Jimmy Havoc, Pete Dunne Vs Flash Morgan Webster, and appearances from Brody King, Elliot Sexton and Bandido. All information can be found on their website.

Fest Wrestling hold their 2 Year Anniversary show on Wednesday from Eight Seconds, Gainesville. Expect to see appearances from Effy, Shotzi Blackheart, Simon Grimm and many others. Tickets for the show can be purchased here.

Defy host their next show, Defyance United on Friday from the Washington Hall, Seattle. With Progress in town there will be a lot of UK talent on show. Pete Dunne battles Brody King, WALTER takes on Schaff and Shane Strickland defends the Defy Championship against Brian Cage. Tickets and all other info can be found on their website.

Evolve continue their mini tour with Evolve 110 & 111 on Saturday and Sunday in Illinois & Michigan. Also working in conjunction with Progress, matches include WALTER vs JD Drake, Matt Riddle defending the Evolve championship against Darby Allin, Austin Theory vs AR Fox. Information on how to watch the show can be found on the WWN Website.

Chikara deliver more craziness with Chikarasauras Rex: A Deadly Secret this Saturday at The Wrestle Factory, Philadelphia. Sage Phillips challenges Danjerhawk for the Young Lions Cup title, Hype Rockwell vs Volgar. All info can be found on their website.

Big show for Reality of Wrestling on Saturday as they present Summer of Champions from the World Gym Arena, Texas City. The show will see Rex Andrews challenging Gino for the ROW Championship, Chavo Guerrero taking on Juventud Guerrera and a new Texas champion will be crowned as Ayden Christiano and Mysterious Q bring their long rivalry to an end in a Lucha Extrema match. The show will be available to watch live on Fite tv and all other information can be found on their website.

UK

Ultimate Pro Wrestling are at the seaside on Thursday when they visit Weymouth Pavilion. Expect all the UPW regulars in Jake McCluskey, Sid Scala, Eddie Ryan and others. Tickets and other information can be found here.

Pro Wrestling: Eve present Riot Grrrls! on Saturday at the Resistance Gallery, London. Charlie Morgan defends the Eve title against Kasey and Kay Lee Ray battles Viper in a SHE-1 Qualifying match. Go to their website for more information.

3 Count Wrestling host their Midsummer Showdown this Sunday at the Dolphin Centre, Darlington. Former what culture star Simon Miller takes on Martin Kirby, Screwface battles Chris Renfrew in a dog collar match and Benji defends the 3CWNorth East Championship against Sugar Dunkerton. Visit website for more.

Dragon Pro present Word Gets Around on Sunday at The Neon in Newport. A battle of NXT UK stars as Jordan Devlin takes on Wild Boar, Session Moth Martina battles Sierra Loxton with the Womens title on the line, and Danny Jones defends the Dragon Pro title against Matt Horgan and Mike Bird in a triple threat. Tickets and all other info can be found on their Facebook page.

Rest of the World

In Sweden STHLM Wrestling will present Valhalla Nordic Wrestling Championship on Friday in Stockholm. Timmy Force challenges Starbuck for the Valhalla Nordic Championship. Their website has everything you need to know.

A very big show for Pro Wrestling Australia on Saturday with Call To Arms in Sydney. Will Ospreay will be back in town as he faces Robbie Eagles, Madison Eagles and Shazza McKenzie compete in a SHE-1 Qualifier and Jonah Rock battles Caveman Uggi in a cage match with the PWA Heavyweight Title on the line. Visit their website for more info.

Three shows this week from DTU with the Magia International tour on the Saturday, Sunday, Monday. Talent on show during the tour will be Ace Romero, Nick Gage, La Parka, Crazy King and Kylie Rae. More information can be found on their Facebook page.