This week in Independent Wrestling (August 20th - 26th)

US

Bar Wrestling – Bar Wrestling 17: Not Bad for Tourists – Thursday – American Legion Post, California. Brian Cage, Brody King, Flip Gordon, PJ Black and Taya Valkyrie will all be on show for Joey Ryan's promotion. More information can be found on their Twitter page.

Freelance – Dismantling Summer – Friday – Logan Square Auditorium, Chicago. The Work Horsemen defend the tag titles against The Gym Nasty Boys, MYC competitor Xia Brookside faces Darin Corbin, and Isias Velasquez defends the Freelance World Championship against GPA. Tickets can be found here and the show will be available to watch on http://powerbomb.tv

Nova Pro – Summer of George – Friday - Annandale, Virginia. More great action from Virginia as Jordynne Grace takes on Shotzi Blackheart, Sage Phillips wrestles Jonathan Gresham. There will also be a continuation to the feud between Wheeler Yuta and Homicide as will pick their partners for a tag match. Visit their Twitter page for more and the show will be available to watch on http://powerbomb.tv

Absolute Intense Wrestling – Wrestlerager 5 – Saturday –Cleveland, Ohio. In a crazy three-way PCO takes on Sabu and Matthew Justice, as well as Allie Kat vs Britt Baker, and Eddie Kingston facing Wes Barkley. Tickets are available here.

Womens Wrestling Revolution – #Facelift – Sunday - Electric Haze, Worcester. Top women's action from Worcester with Santana Garrett wrestling Penelope Ford, and Harlow O’Hara battles Davienne. There will also be appearances from Britt Baker, Solo Darling and Veda Scott. The show is available to watch on Powerbomb TV.

UK

Frontline – S.P.I.R.I.T – Tuesday - Stafford Circus, Stafford. Will Ospreay's new promotion host their second show, with Chris Brookes taking on Chris Ridgeway, Adam Brookes vs Mark Davis and Mark Haskins battles Rob Lynch in the Frontline Championship tournament. Visit their website for more.

Attack Wrestling – Kris Travis tagteam Invitational – Friday & Saturday – Cheltenham & Cardiff. Teams announced for the annual memorial tournament includes The Grizzled Young Veterans, Aussie Open, Project Lucha and Chris Brookes teams with the always impressive Lucky Kid. All information can be found here.

ICW – Terminator 2.5: It’s Yerself – Sunday – The Garage, Glasgow. Big show for ICW this week, as Mikey Whiplash battles Ravie Davie, Kay Lee Ray faces Lionheart and DCT defends the ICW World Title against Bram. For tickets and other info visit their website.

Progress – Chapter 75: These Violent Delights Have Violent Ends – Sunday – Electric Ballroom, Camden. Fresh from their US tour, Progress host their next chapter in Camden with WALTER and Doug Williams taking on Pete Dunne and Trent Seven. Information can be found here.

Rest of the World

C*4 – Fighting Back 8: Wrestling with Cancer – Friday – Vanier Columbia Club, Ontario. In Canada this week, Josh Alexander faces Ethan Page, and Kobe Durst defends the C*4 Title in a four-way against Shelton Jean, Stu Grayson and Thomas Dubois.

Smash Wrestling – Super Showdown VI - Sunday -The Phoenix Concert Centre, Toronto. Joey Janela will battle Tyson Dux with the Smash Wrestling Championship on the line, MYC competitor Vanessa Kraven faces Tessa Blanchard and there will be a big boy three-way as Jeff Cobb takes on Brody King and PCO. Tickets and on demand can be found on their website.

European Wrestling Promotion – Summer of Wrestling – Saturday –Hannover. Lucha Underground star Matt Cross will in Germany this week along with many others. All information can be found here.

Northern Storm Wrestling – Cross Factor 2 – Saturday – St Petersburg. This weeks coverage ends in Russia. No card announced yet but all information can be found here.