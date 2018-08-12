This week in independent wrestling (August 13th - 19th)

US

Action Wrestling – 17 – Tyrone, Georgia. Austin Theory makes his debut for the new promotion as he takes on AC Mack, Dominic Garrini wrestles Cain Justice and there will also be appearances from Fred Yehi, Kevin Ku, Slim J and Ike Cross. Visit their website for tickets and full and the show will be available to watch on Powerbomb.tv.

All Pro Wrestling – Sucker Free – 17 – Pacelli Gym, California. Jeff Cobb defends the APW Universal title against Jacob Fatu, a comedy dream match in James Ellsworth vs Joey Ryan, The Lucha Brothers challenge Reno Scum for the APW tagteam titles. All information in available on their website.

Game Changer Wrestling – Joey Janela's Lost in New York – 17 – Melrose Ballroom, Long Island. Another crazy line up from GCW as Matt Riddle faces PCO, Joey Janela vs Hakushi and in a match where the world may end Nick Gage. Visit their website for more.

House of Glory – 17 – High Intensity 7 – NYC Arena, New York. Sami Callihan faces Low Ki as well as appearances from Jessicka Havok, Austin Aries and the former Enzo Amore takes on the legendary Meng. All information can be found on their website.

Black Label Pro – 18 – BLP 8: National Slampoons Wrestling Vacation - Crown Point, Indiana. Legens galore as Tom Lawlor takes on CW Anderson, Joey Janela faces D’Lo Brown and PCO battles Darby Allin in a match where someone may die. Visit their website for more and the show will be available to watch on Powerbomb.tv.

UK

Preston City Wrestling – Ready Wrestler One – 17 – Blackpool Tower. Bit of a dream tag team match as UK legends Johnny Storm & Jody Fleisch take on PWG tag champs Zachary Wentz &Dezmond Xavier. For more information visit their website.

Rev Pro – Summer Sizzler – 17 – York Hall, Bethnal Green. Rev Pro big summer show will see the dream match between WALTER and Tomohiro Ishii. The show will also see a CMLL showcase match in El Soberano vs Titan and Aussie Open go against Killer Elite Squad. Tickets and all other info can be found on their website.

Kamikaze Pro – 18 – Righteous Kill – Cadbury Club, Birmingham. Clint Margera defends the Kamikaze Pro Championship against Tristan Archer, Chief Deputy Dunne wrestles Chris Tyler and Dave Mastiff faces The Elliott Jordan Experience. For more info visit their Twitter page.

OTT – Wrestlerama – 18 – The Arena on Suir, Dublin. Big show for OTT as Jordan Devlin defends his OTT championship against WALTER in a match that has been built up all year. There will also be a lot of New Japan talent on show as Juice Robinson wrestles Tomohiro Ishii and Kushida takes on Shane Strickland. Visit their website to find out more.

Attack Pro – (Thank God It’s Not) Winterslam 3 – 19 – Trinity Centre, Bristol. The show will see a big 8 man tag match where the losing unit must disband, with Drew Parker, Eddie Dennis, Elijah & LK Mezinger going up against The Anti-Fun Police. Tickets can be found here.

Mexico

Generacion XXI – G21 – 15 – Arena Queretaro. In a massive main event Dragon Lee, Mistico & Rush take on The Lucha Brothers &Daga. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.

Lucha Memes – 19 – Coliseo Coacalco. The show will see Appearances from Ricky Marvin, Fuerza Guerrero, Atomic Star and Eterno. All info can be found on their Facebook page.

Promciones MDA – 19 – Arena Coliseo Monterrey. Some big matches in Monterrey as Rey Horus faces Daga and Blue Demon Jr takes on LA Park.

Rest of the World

German Hurricane Wrestling – 18 – 4Ever Wrestling – Frankfurt. Sasa Keel defends the GHW Championship against Drake Destroyer. For more info visit their Facebook page.

Melbourne City Wrestling – 18 – MCW 100 – Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. MCW celebrate their 100th show with their biggest show yet. Jonah Rock will be facing Slex and Madison Eagles takes on Kelly Anne. There will also be appearances from Gino Gambino, Bea Priestley, Robbie Eagles and The Prehistoric Death Cult. Visit their website to find out more.