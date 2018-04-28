This week in independent wrestling (April 30th - May 6th)

US

MLW will host their next TV tapings Intimidation Games on Thursday from Gilt Nightclub, Orlando. Matches will include Shane Strickland defending the MLW World Championship against Pentagon Jr, Jeff Cobb takes on Jake Hager and Brian Cage makes his MLW debut against Joey Janela. Tickets for the show are available here and it will eventually be available to watch on BeinSports TV.

In California, PCW Ultra host May The 4th Be With You on Friday in Wilmington. Hammerstone battles Jeff Cobb, Shane Strickland defends the Light Heavyweight Championship against Douglas James, and the main event will see Penta El Zero M collide with Homicide for the Heavyweight Title. Tickets for the show are available here.

AAW present Day of Defiance on Saturday at the Knight of Columbus Hall, LaSalle. Trevor Lee defends the AAW Heritage Championship against PACO, Moose wrestles Brody King, and Ace Romero will battle against MJF in a Dog Collar Match. Visit their website for all information.

American Combat Wrestling host The Tradition Continues on Saturday at the Gulf View Centre, Florida. Saeive Al Sabah defends the ACW Combat Championship against Sideshow and Josh Bodom challenges his former partner Mitch Mitchell for the ACW Heavyweight Championship. Tickets are available here.

The Wrestling Revolver host their next show, Penta Does Iowa in Des Moines on Saturday. Jimmy Jacobs takes on Penta El Zero M and Tommy Dreamer wrestles Jane Manning. All information can be found on their website.

Glory Pro show that Only The Strong Survive this Sunday in Collinsville, Illinois. Jeff Cobb takes on Moose and there will also be an Ultimate survival match with talents including Curt Stallion, Myron Reed and PACO. Tickets can be purchased here.

UK

In the UK this week, IPW:UK present the aptly names Chin Up Son, It’s James Ellsworth on Wednesday at Unit Nine, Milton Keynes. The man himself James Ellsworth will be making his debut as he takes on Jimmy Havoc. Tickets are available here.

Fight Club: Pro present Return of the Sendai on Friday at the Starworks Warehouse, Wolverhampton. Chris Brookes gets his rematch for the title as he takes on the new Fight Club:Pro champion Meiko Satomura. Information can be found on their website.

Riptide host Spring Break this Friday from the Brighthelm Centre, Brighton. The most talked about man in Independent Wrestling WALTER will be appearing as he takes on Wild Boar and Jack Sexsmith wrestles Mark Andrews. Tickets are available here.

In what is being advertised us Europe’s biggest ever women’s show, Pro Wrestling: EVE present Wrestle Queendom on Saturday from York Hall, Bethnal Green. Sammii Jayne puts her Eve Title on the line against Charlie Morgan, Aja Kong takes on Viper, Kay Lee Ray vs Meiko Satomura. Tickets and on demand can be found on their website.

The biggest weekend of the year for Progress and they host their annual Super Strong Style 16 tournament this week. Starting on Saturday, the three-day event takes place this year from Alexandra Palace in London. Talent includes Pete Dunne, Kassius Ohno, Angelico, Zack Sabre Jr and many more. Day two will also see a battle of the champions as Travis Banks defends his world title against the Atlas champion WALTER. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Over in Scotland, Discovery Wrestling host their next show on Sunday from The Jam House, Edinburgh. The show will see appearances from Bad Bones, BT Gunn, Joe Coffey, Sammi Jayne and others. Tickets are available here.

Rest of the World

Wrestle Rampage Australia host Road to Revolution on Friday in Adelaide. The main event will see Jonah Rock & Rat Daddy go up against AJ Istria & Greg Graham, Caveman Ugg takes on ‘Big Willy’ Gibson and Joanie May wrestles against Amity Row and Savannah Summers in a three-way. Tickets for the show are available here.

Our European coverage this week begins with New European Championship Wrestling, who hold their No Regrets show on Friday from the NEW HotSpot in Bayern. No matches announced of yet but all information can be found here.

Europe’s biggest promotion, wXw hold their next big show Superstars of Wrestling this Saturday in Turbenhalle, Oberhausen. Jay Lethal will be appearing as he faces Lucky Kid, Tenille Dashwood makes her debut for the company as she challenges Toni Storm for the Women’s Title. There will also be appearances from Christopher Daniels, Billy Gunn and Ilja Dragunov. Tickets and on demand can be found on their website.

German Wrestling Federation host Mystery Mayhem on Saturday in Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin. Wrestlers scheduled to appear include Chris Colen, Cash Money Erkan, Icarus, Martin Guerrero and many others. Tickets are available here.

In Japan, Dragon Gate present Dead Or Alive on Sunday in Nagoya. Wrestlers announced include Masaaki Mochizuki, Punch Tominaga, Dragon Kid and MaxiMuM. All information can be found on their website.

Pro Wrestling Freedoms host We love Freedoms! We are Freedoms at Korakuen Hall, Tokyo on Wednesday. Masashi Takeda defends the King of FREEDOM World Title against Violento Jack. The show will also see appearances from Gunso, KAZMA SAKAMATO and Yuya Susumu. Visit their website for more information.

We end our coverage this week in Mexico for a joint show from Lucha Libre Boom and Promociones NOBA on Wednesday from Arena Naucalpan. Talent includes Penta El OM, Caristico, Fuerza Guerrero and Atomic Star. Visit the Promociones NOBA Facebook page for all information.

Are you attending any of these shows? Is there a show we missed that you want to tell us about? Let us know in the comments below!