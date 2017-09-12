SmackDown Live Preview: Mr McMahon returns in Sin City

The Big Boss returns to the Blue Brand

Kevin Owens has done everything in his power to get under the skin of the SmackDown Live Commissioner. Last week, Shane McMahon decided that he had finally had enough when Owens started involving his family in their heated exchange.

Shane decided to get physical as he attacked Owens, thus earning him a suspension by order of the Chairman. KO decided that he would press charges against the entire McMahon family, which is why things have to be settled this Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will appear for the first time in a long time to address the whole Shane-KO situation. Though the boss showed some tough love towards his son by suspending him indefinitely, will he end up condoning such action due to its grounds?

US Open Challenge

When United States Champion AJ Styles decided to bring back the United States Open Challenge, everybody wanted a piece of the prize. Challengers ended up trying to cancel each other out even before challenging for the title.

Tye Dillinger is one of those challengers whose hard work earned him not only the respect of the fans but also the right to challenge the Phenomenal One for the title this week. On the other hand, Baron Corbin's attempt to cut in line may have failed, but what is to stop him from interfering in tonight's title match?

Will AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger have a good clean match, or will Corbin try to get involved?

Naomi gets her rematch clause

Speaking of title matches, the SmackDown Women's Championship is also on the line as the champion Natalya grants Naomi her contractual rematch after losing the title at SummerSlam. Though it is always good competition between the two veterans with contrasting styles, there is still the possibility of Carmella lurking around as the two try to fight it all out.

Just like the possibility of a Baron Corbin interference in the US Title Match, there is also the possibility of Carmella cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase regardless who wins the women's title.

Who will win the SmackDown Women's Title tonight? Will this be the night that Carmella cashes in?

A Sin City Street Fight

In a city where odds are made, The Usos have to battle with the odds once again as they defend their titles against The New Day in a street fight. What makes the odds in favor of the challengers is the fact that there are no rules, thus making it legal for all three members of The New Day to participate in the match.

Though a no-rules brawl falls into The Usos' specialty, will the numbers be too much in a match where anything and everything goes?

Also Notable...

Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura are set to battle in a rematch for the WWE Championship in the future, but it's hard not to wonder where does this put Randy Orton, who may still be lurking around the title picture.

Sami Zayn seems to find himself still being seen on television, but where Maria and Mike Kanellis? What have they been doing lately that they are unable to profess the power of love?

Aiden English continues to job while Bobby Roode continues to score irrelevant victories. It's got to be step up or step aside for Zayn, English, and Roode if they want to wear gold around their waist anytime soon.

What are you excited to see tonight on SmackDown Live? Let us know in the comments below!