01 Mar 2018

Session Moth Martina signs deal with Stardom

The Irish female wrestling star has agreed to perform for the major Japanese all-female promotion.

(Photo credit: Cingulata Illiger)

Irish wrestling star 'Session Moth' Martina has signed a deal with renowned all-female Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom. Martina has worked the UK circuit for several years and truly took herself to another gear in 2017. 

Stardom announced the signing last week when they advertised a pair of events in Osaka in April.﻿

The current Over The Top (OTT) women's and gender neutral champion reacted to the news on her official Twitter page, saying: "it's an actual dream come true to announce I'm off to Japan in April to wrestle with Stardom for a few months!".

While Shimmer and Shine lead the pack in women's-only promotions in the United States, Stardom is the gold standard of joshi (or women's wrestling) in Japan. Current WWE stars to go through Stardom include the undefeated Asuka, Kairi Sane, and the current #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship Ruby Riott. 

