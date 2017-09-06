ROH TV Ep. 311 Recap & Results (September 2, 2017)

We started this weeks episode with an intro video, chronicling the feud so far between Jay Lethal and Silas Young. This included Young and The Beer City Bruiser injuring Lethal with a beer keg, which kept him off of ROH TV for over 30 days. This feud went straight into the start of the show as Lethal and Beer City Bruiser fought each other down the entrance way for their No disqualification match. There was security standing guard at the top of the entrance to stop Silas from interfering in the match. Lethal and The Bruiser battled their way around the ring in a match that involved everything from beer kegs to Jay Lethal's belt. Silas Young tried to interfere several times, only to be stopped by security. This was a very good match, with Jay Lethal getting the win with a figure four leg lock after attacking Bruisers leg with a chair. After the match, it was announced that Jay Lethal will meet Silas Young at Death Before Dishonour.

Backstage promos aplenty

There were several backstage promos throughout the show. Starting with Cody Rhodes telling us that when he faces Minoru Suzuki at Death Before Dishonour he is going to show us the difference between Sports Entertainment and MMA by beating Suzuki to hold onto his title.

We also saw footage from a fan signing, where Will Ferrera, disguised as a fan in a lucha mask, attacked Cheeseburger. This later led to Cheeseburger coming out after Ferrara' match to challenge him to a match on next weeks show.

Caprice Coleman finally held his new Pulpit segment, even without his requested equipment. His first guests were Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, who said that they are declaring war on respect and Caprice has been disrespected by ROH just like they had. Daniels then added that they are never going to let the fans get what they want after they showed him disrespect.

Wrapping up the backstage segments, Jay Briscoe announced that even though he had been told by the doctors that he is unfit to compete after his attack by the Kingdom a few weeks ago, he is still standing and is ready to fight.

The Kingdom continue their attack on the Briscoes

Our main even saw Mark Briscoe and Bully Ray compete against ROH World Champion, Cody and Hangman Page. The Bullet Club members controlled the majority of the match by stopping Briscoe from tagging in his partner. Bully Ray eventually got the tag though and proceeded to take out both Cody and Page with relative ease. Marty Scurll came out to stop Bully Ray from using a table, which then brought out Jay Briscoe. The match then descended into madness as all six men fought around the ring. Jay Briscoe and Scurll battled their way through the crowd to the back before The Kingdom interfered, leading to Cody getting the pin after hitting the Cross Rhodes on Mark Briscoe. After the match, The Kingdom laid out all The Briscoes and Bully Ray to close the show.

Quick Results

Jay Lethal def. Beer City Bruiser in a no disqualification match

Will Ferrara def. Howie Timberche

Cody & Hangman Page def. Mark Briscoe & Bully Ray

Next week we will see Cheeseburger face off against Will Ferrara

