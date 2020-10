12 years ago today, the world of wrestling lost one the most vibrant personalities, and best in-ring workers, it has ever seen.

Eddie Guerrero passed away 12 years ago today, and his death is still one of the saddest moments in the history of the business.

Viva La Raza

Eddie’s ability to make people smile with his antics, and then leap from their chair with his wrestling, was second to none, but his career goes a lot further than his WWE antics.