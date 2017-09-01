Progress Wrestling New York Recap and Results: Match of the year?

Lenny Leonard joined Glen Joseph on commentary for Progress Wrestling's debut show in New York. With a sold out crowd, the atmosphere for this one was electric from the start, with loud 'This is Progress' chants before the matches even begun. Progress continue to grow to incredible strengths and it's amazing how this small promotion that started only five years ago has become one of the biggest Independent promotions in the world.

No Pete Dunne, just Liverpool's number one

The scheduled WWE UK Championship match between Pete Dunne and Jack Gallagher had to be canceled as Pete Dunne suffered a gash to the head the night before. The Bruiserweight came out to the ring and cut a promo on the crowd, stating that even if he wasn't injured he still wouldn't be wrestling for such an idiotic bunch of fans. He went on to proclaim that Progress Wrestling, the WWE and all of professional wrestling belongs to him. This brought out Gallagher, who called out Dunne for his comments, before trying to shake the champ's hand, only for Dunne to slap it away.

Zach Gibson then came out to the ring to an incredible chorus of boos. After a long promo in which he attacked the fans, Gallagher hit Gibson with a head butt which led to a match between the two. These guys have wrestled each other many times in the past as was evident by their great chemistry together. Gallagher showed that he is way more than just a "205" guy and this was as good a match as you'll see anywhere. Gallagher eventually picked up the win with a shoulder tackle from the top rope in a match that more than made up for the lack of Pete Dunne. This was an incredible encounter that would be match of the night on almost any card were it not for the main event.

The King of the Death Match brawled with The Bad Boy

In a no disqualification match, Joey Janela made his Progress debut against the recent winner of the CZW Tournament of Death, Jimmy Havoc. With both guys being known for their hardcore matches this was as crazy as one would expect. After starting with multiple dives to the outside, they soon moved onto the weapons, including chairs, tables, cinder blocks, and thumbtacks. This was chaos from start to finish with way too many crazy spots to mention. Havoc hit the Acid Rainmaker to get the win. If you're a fan of hardcore wrestling, then this is certainly the match for you.

Bad injury derails tag match

It was unfortunately not a good night for the South Pacific Power Trip, as Dahlia Black lost her tag match earlier in the night before her boyfriend, TK Cooper, suffered a horrifying injury when he dislocated his ankle after hitting a dive to the outside. This kind of injury is terrible for anyone but especially for TK, as he had only just made his comeback to Progress alongside Dahlia after they were made to leave the country due to their visa running out. I think everybody in wrestling is wishing TK a speedy recovery, he is a hell of a talent who has only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential.

Match of the night - and maybe the year?

Sometimes in wrestling, you just find two guys who are meant to fight each other. For whatever reason, their styles just gel and every time they share a ring it turns into something amazing. Well Matt Riddle and Walter fit this description perfectly. This is the third match in Progress this year between the pair and each one has trumped the one before it. Leading into this Atlas Title match, expectations were high and the fans were not disappointed. This was a collision of strong genius as they beat and chopped the hell out of each from the get go. Riddle eventually overcame his bigger opponent by submission to regain the title he lost to Walter at Chapter 51. You will be hard-pressed to find many better matches this year, and their trilogy of matches are in my opinion bettered only by Okada and Omega. An absolutely incredible match from two of the finest wrestlers anywhere in the world.

Results

Jack Gallagher def. Zach Gibson

Jinny & Deonna Purazzo def. Dahlia Black & Dakota Kai

Timothy Thatcher w/Stokely Hathaway def. Donovan Dijak to become No.1 contender for the Atlas title

Jimmy Havoc def. Joey Janela in a no disqualification match

Mark Haskins def Austin Theory, Mark Andrews and Keith Lee in a Fatal Four Way

British Strong Style (Tyler Bate &Trent Seven) w/Pete Dunne went to a no contest with The South Pacific Power Trip (Travis Banks & TK Cooper)

Travis Banks def. Bate & Seven in a handicap match

Matt Riddle def. Walter to win the Atlas Title

