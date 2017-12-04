Progress Chapter 58: Live Your Best Life recap and results

Another busy show from Progress wrestling as they move on towards what will be undoubtably be a huge 2018 for them.

Banks and Storm retain, Gibson is finally recognised

Opening the show with a Progress world title match, they came straight out of the block with Travis Banks defending his championship against the 'king of bros' Matt Riddle. Some lovely grappling early on before descending into an array of heavy chops. Banks was looking to right the wrong after losing to Riddle at Chapter 52. There were a lot of strikes and kicks and I imagine that both guys were pretty sore after the match. After kicking out of two kiwi crushers, Riddle finally succumbed to the lion clutch submission, giving Banks another successful defence moving towards the end of the year.

Alex Windsor was getting the title match she earned by winning a fatal fourway at Chapter 57 against a very dominant Toni Storm. The champ continued to prove why she is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world right now. Smooth in everything she does, there aren't many better right now. Windsor proved she was no slouch herself though and this was fast paced and engaging from the start. The challenger matched the champ for power and after Strom took a nasty bump on the ring apron she worked the back of the Australian for the majority of the match, coming ever so close to getting the win. Toni Storm managed to survive possibly her toughest test so far and she left Camden with her title intact.

New champs were crowned in the tag division as Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated CCK to become the Progress tag team champions. After having their title match from Chapter 56 postponed due to an injury to Kid Lykos, they finally got their chance at the Ballroom. There was another lengthy and awesome pre match promo from Zack Gibson, which was as heat seeking as ever. Another injury to Kid Lykos midway through the match seemed to turned things in favour of the challengers and while Chris Brookes tried his best to fight both men by himself the task proved too much and he was eventually made to tap out to an armbar from Zack Gibson. Crowning the Grizzled Young Veterans as the finally recognised Progress Wrestling number ONE.

Heated rivalry goes to the extreme

It was a story of friends turned enemies as Jinny and Dahlia Black fought in a no disqualification match. Since attacking her friends leg at Progress New York, Jinny has repeatedly been a thorn in the side of her former friend. The kiwi decided enough was enough and she wanted Jinny in a no disqualifications match, well she certainly got her wish. They wasted no time and Dahlia quickly took the fight to her rival, and after brawling onto the stage Dahlia power bombed Jinny through the announce table. The match included a barbed wired chair, a kendo stick, thumbtacks and more chairs and tables as neither woman held back. Jinny eventually survived after hitting a styles clash onto a chair to become the new number one contender to the women's championship.

This was a brutal match that was a great end to one of the years most heated rivalries.

Thatcher wins twice and Lynch returns

The match between Timothy Thatcher and James Davis soon turned chaotic after a few minutes after Rob Lynch returned to Progress for the first time since being attacked by his London Riots tag partner James Davis at Chapter 53. The appearance of Lynch shocked Davis and distracted him long enough for Thatcher to role him up for the three count, becoming the new top contender for the Atlas championship.

After a brawl between Lynch and Davis had to be separated by the ring crew, Thatcher said he wanted a match and he laid out a challenge to anybody in the back. This brought out the debuting Chris Ridgeway, who even though he had wrestled on the pre-show was making his first Chapter appearance. Ridgeway is a hard striking grappling specialist and was the perfect opponent for Timothy Thatcher. After a very good match, the American came out on top after making Ridgeway tap out to a Fujiwara arm bar.

Best of the Rest

Elsewhere on the show, Mark Haskins and Jimmy Havoc continued on their path of destruction with victory over Progress trainees Connor Mills and 17-year-old Maverick Mayhew, who was making his Chapter debut. The match was almost as annihilation as the experienced pairing destroyed the youngsters.

In his first match since his change in attitude at Chapter 55, Eddie Dennis came out victorious over Jack Sexsmith by referees stoppage after continually attacking the 'pansexual phenomenon'. After the match, Travis Banks came out to stop the attack and confront Dennis, who had attacked the champ at Chapter 57. The Welshman told Banks that if he wanted to fight him so badly, then he had to put his title on the line.

Flash Morgan Webster's losing streak continued against Joseph Connors after seeming to injure his shoulder towards the end of the match. Connors was making his singles debut after appearing at the last two shows attacking Pete Dunne.

Quick Results

Travis Banks def. Matt Riddle to retain the Progress World Championship

Mark Haskins and Jimmy Havoc w/ Vikki Haskins def. M&M (Connor Mills and Maverick Mayhew)

Eddie Dennis def. Jack Sexsmith

Jinny def. Dahlia Black

Timothy Thatcher def. James 'Strangler' Davis

Timothy Thatcher def. Chris Ridgeway

Joseph Connors def. Flash Morgan Webster

Toni Storm def. Alex Windsor to retain the Progress Women's Championship

Grizzled Young Vets (Zack Gibson & James Drake) def. CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos) to become Progress Tag Team Champions

Progress Wrestling will be back at the Electric Ballroom on December 30th for Unboxing Live.