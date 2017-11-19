NXT Takeover: WarGames - top five moments

There was a lot riding on NXT Takeover: WarGames on Saturday night, which saw the return of the titular stipulation after almost 20 years away.

If The Undisputed Era, The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong, and SAnitY managed to craft a worthy iteration of WarGames, it may see the match used on the main roster within the next 12 months, while an unsuccessful iteration could derail the push of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Fortunately, not only was the WarGames main event-worthy, but arguments could be made that it is up there with some of the finest editions of WarGames from the days of NWA and WCW.

Elsewhere on what proved to be an excellent show, we saw a fantastic match between Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream, a new women's champion and a shocking conclusion to Drew McIntyre vs Andrade 'Cien' Almas.

Let's dive straight in with the top five best moments for NXT Takeover: WarGames:.