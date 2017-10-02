Neville: The king is dead, long live the king

Let's get some biases out of the way early. I'm British and I'm a complete mark for work-rate over storyline. By those two things you would automatically think that I love 205 Live and in particular Neville. Well, only one of those is really true.

I'm one of those wrestling fans who has a great appreciation for Akira Tozawa, Gran Metalik, Cedric Alexander, and of course Neville, but simply doesn't have the time or interest to watch 205 Live. There are only so many hours in the day, and so, so much wrestling to watch these days.

However, after months of brilliant character work, wonderful promos, and even better matches, Neville's run as the 'King of the Cruiserweights' has well and truly embedded him as one of the top heels in WWE and one of my favorite wrestlers today.

For all the chaos Braun Strowman causes, for all the McMahons Kevin Owens beats up, and for all the awful things Jinder Mahal does every Tuesday, Neville has been the most impressive heel in the company this year. But all that changed on Monday.

The double turn

Since Enzo's real-life troubles backstage became public he has been on the punishment train. Often being victim of verbal thrashings and physical beatdowns, he was 'demoted' to 205 Live, but quickly put into the main event despite his obvious shortcomings in the ring.

﻿When Enzo won at No Mercy following a ten-minute beatdown via a low blow, the backlash was strong, and a double-turn was quickly cemented on Raw as Enzo's insufferable and undeserved cockiness was quickly rebuffed by a justifiably angry Neville.

However, by laying hands on the new champ Neville seemed to give up his rematch for the championship, which was confirmed on 205 Live last week, we have to ask, what is next for the brilliant Neville?