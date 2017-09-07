Missing in Action: Week of September 7th, 2017

It’s time to take another look at who was missing from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live. After the battle royal on RAW last week, most of those competitors didn’t compete this week, although most of SmackDown Live’s roster also missed the weekly programming.

Monday Night Raw

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw

Apollo Crews: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw

Bayley: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw. She is currently out of action with an elbow injury

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is currently out of action and isn’t due back for up to six-to-nine months

Brock Lesnar: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw

Darren Young: Last seen on the January 16th Main Event taping. He has recently returned from injury at a house show but there is no known plan for him to return to television

Dana Brooke: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw

Dash Wilder: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw. His tag team partner, Scott Dawson, is currently injured.

Goldust: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw

Kalisto: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw

Mickie James: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw

Paige: Last seen on the June 27th, 2016 episode of Raw. Paige claims to have been cleared to compete but there is no timetable for her return

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is suffering from a knee injury and will be out for up to eight weeks

Scott Dawson: Last seen on the July 24th episode of Raw. He is currently injured.

Summer Rae: Last seen on the July 18th, 2016 taping of WWE Superstars

Titus O’Neil: Last seen on the August 22nd episode of 205 Live

205 Live

Lince Dorado: Last seen on the July 4th episode of 205 Live

Jack Gallagher: Last seen on the August 29th episode of 205 Live

Mustafa Ali: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw

SmackDown Live

Baron Corbin: Last seen on the August 29th episode of Smackdown Live

Bobby Roode: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Becky Lynch: Last seen on the August 22nd episode of SmackDown Live

Charlotte: Last seen on the August 8th episode of SmackDown Live. While not explicitly stated, her absence is generally understood to be due to her father Ric Flair’s poor health

Chad Gable: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the July 25th episode of SmackDown Live. He is currently on tour with his band, Fozzy

Epico: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live. Seeing as his partner, Primo, has recovered from his injury, they are expected to return to television in the next couple of weeks

Erick Rowan: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live

Fandango: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Kane: Last seen on the November 29th, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live. He is not on television because he is currently running to be mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

Konnor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Lana: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Luke Harper: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live

Mike & Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Mojo Rawley: Last seen on the August 22nd episode of SmackDown Live

Naomi: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33

Primo: Last seen at Money in the Bank. He has recently been cleared to compete so he should be returning to television soon

Rusev: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Sin Cara: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live

Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Tamina: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Viktor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the August 22nd episode of SmackDown Live

Returning this week

Monday Night Raw Braun Strowman Rhyno



Absence by streak

62 weeks: Paige

Paige 59 weeks: Summer Rae

Summer Rae 40 weeks: Kane

Kane 33 weeks: Darren Young

Darren Young 22 weeks: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella 11 weeks: Primo

Primo 9 weeks: Lince Dorado, Epico, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Sin Cara

Lince Dorado, Epico, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Sin Cara 6 weeks: Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho 4 weeks: Alicia Fox, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Charlotte

Alicia Fox, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Charlotte 3 weeks: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson

Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson 2 weeks: Big Cass, Samoa Joe, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder, Mustafa Ali

Big Cass, Samoa Joe, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder, Mustafa Ali 1 week: Brock Lesnar, Curt Hawkins, Apollo Crews, Goldust, Kalisto, Mickie James, Jack Gallagher, Baron Corbin, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Konnor, Viktor, Lana, Tamina, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Naomi, Rusev

