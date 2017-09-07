Missing in Action: Week of September 7th, 2017

It’s time to take another look at who was missing from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live. After the battle royal on RAW last week, most of those competitors didn’t compete this week, although most of SmackDown Live’s roster also missed the weekly programming.
Monday Night Raw
Alicia Fox: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw
Apollo Crews: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw
Bayley: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw. She is currently out of action with an elbow injury
Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is currently out of action and isn’t due back for up to six-to-nine months
Brock Lesnar: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw
Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw
Darren Young: Last seen on the January 16th Main Event taping. He has recently returned from injury at a house show but there is no known plan for him to return to television
Dana Brooke: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw
Dash Wilder: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw. His tag team partner, Scott Dawson, is currently injured.
Goldust: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw
Kalisto: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw
Mickie James: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw
Paige: Last seen on the June 27th, 2016 episode of Raw. Paige claims to have been cleared to compete but there is no timetable for her return
Samoa Joe: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is suffering from a knee injury and will be out for up to eight weeks
Scott Dawson: Last seen on the July 24th episode of Raw. He is currently injured.
Summer Rae: Last seen on the July 18th, 2016 taping of WWE Superstars
Titus O’Neil: Last seen on the August 22nd episode of 205 Live
205 Live
Lince Dorado: Last seen on the July 4th episode of 205 Live
Jack Gallagher: Last seen on the August 29th episode of 205 Live
Mustafa Ali: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw
SmackDown Live
Baron Corbin: Last seen on the August 29th episode of Smackdown Live
Bobby Roode: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Becky Lynch: Last seen on the August 22nd episode of SmackDown Live
Charlotte: Last seen on the August 8th episode of SmackDown Live. While not explicitly stated, her absence is generally understood to be due to her father Ric Flair’s poor health
Chad Gable: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Chris Jericho: Last seen on the July 25th episode of SmackDown Live. He is currently on tour with his band, Fozzy
Epico: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live. Seeing as his partner, Primo, has recovered from his injury, they are expected to return to television in the next couple of weeks
Erick Rowan: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live
Fandango: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Kane: Last seen on the November 29th, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live. He is not on television because he is currently running to be mayor of Knox County, Tennessee
Konnor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Lana: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Luke Harper: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live
Mike & Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Mojo Rawley: Last seen on the August 22nd episode of SmackDown Live
Naomi: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33
Primo: Last seen at Money in the Bank. He has recently been cleared to compete so he should be returning to television soon
Rusev: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Sin Cara: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live
Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Tamina: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Viktor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Zack Ryder: Last seen on the August 22nd episode of SmackDown Live
Returning this week
- Monday Night Raw
- Braun Strowman
- Rhyno
Absence by streak
- 62 weeks: Paige
- 59 weeks: Summer Rae
- 40 weeks: Kane
- 33 weeks: Darren Young
- 22 weeks: Nikki Bella
- 11 weeks: Primo
- 9 weeks: Lince Dorado, Epico, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Sin Cara
- 6 weeks: Chris Jericho
- 4 weeks: Alicia Fox, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Charlotte
- 3 weeks: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson
- 2 weeks: Big Cass, Samoa Joe, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder, Mustafa Ali
- 1 week: Brock Lesnar, Curt Hawkins, Apollo Crews, Goldust, Kalisto, Mickie James, Jack Gallagher, Baron Corbin, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Konnor, Viktor, Lana, Tamina, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Naomi, Rusev