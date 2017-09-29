header decal
29 Sep 2017

WWE Missing in Action: Week of September 27th, 2017

Another week documenting who WWE are neglecting to use in their programming.

This week's most notable absence: Breezango

Monday Night Raw

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is currently out of action and isn't due back for up to six to nine months

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw

Darren Young: Last seen on the January 16th Main Event taping. He has recently returned from injury at a house show but there is no known plan for him to return on television

Dana Brooke: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw

Dash Wilder: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw

Heath Slater: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw

Kalisto: Last seen on the September 11th episode of Raw

Karl Anderson: Last seen on the September 18th episode of Raw

Luke Gallows: Last seen on the September 18th episode of Raw

Maryse: Last seen on the September 11th episode of Raw; Inactive as she is pregnant

Paige: Last seen on the June 27th, 2016 episode of Raw. Paige has recently been training at the performance center and is expected to return soon

Rhyno: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is suffering from a knee injury and will be out for another two weeks

Scott Dawson: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw

Summer Rae: Last seen on the July 18th, 2016 episode of WWE Superstars

SmackDown Live

Becky Lynch: Last seen on the September 19th episode of SmackDown Live

Chad Gable: Last seen on the September 12th episode of SmackDown Live

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the July 25th episode of SmackDown Live. He is currently on tour with his band, Fozzy

Epico: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live. He and his partner Primo are due to return to television in the next couple of weeks

Erick Rowan: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live

Fandango: Last seen on the September 12th episode of 205 Live

Kane: Last seen on the November 29th, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live

Konnor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Lana: Last seen on the September 19th episode of SmackDown Live

Luke Harper: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live

Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live; Inactive as she is pregnant

Naomi: Last seen on the September 19th episode of SmackDown Live

Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33

Primo: Last seen at Money in the Bank. He and his partner Epico are due to return to television in the next couple of weeks

Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the September 12th episode of SmackDown Live

Sin Cara: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live

Tamina: Last seen on the September 19th episode of SmackDown Live

Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the September 12th episode of 205 Live

Viktor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Returning this week

Monday Night Raw

  • Mickie James

SmackDown Live

  • Bobby Roode
  • Sami Zayn

Absence by Streak

  • 65 weeks: Paige
  • 62 weeks: Summer Rae
  • 43 weeks: Kane
  • 36 weeks: Darren Young
  • 25 weeks: Nikki Bella
  • 14 weeks: Primo
  • 12 weeks: Epico, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Sin Cara
  • 9 weeks: Chris Jericho
  • 7 weeks: Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke
  • 6 weeks: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson
  • 5 weeks: Big Cass, Samoa Joe
  • 4 weeks: Konnor, Viktor, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis
  • 3 weeks: The Big Show, Heath Slater, Rhyno
  • 2 weeks: Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Maryse, Kalisto
  • 1 week: Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Lana, Tamina, Naomi, Becky Lynch

Although it was announced that they would make their return to SmackDown Live as part of The Fashion Files on next week's episode, the absence of The Fashion Files has been noticed by a lot of the fans. The mystery of who has been trashing their office has been a talking point for three months. WWE needs to be careful that they don't take too long with the revelation as it could become overkill and the fans could easily turn on them or simply lose interest. 

Having The Fashion Police return with The Fashion Files next week marks over a month since we've last seen them on SmackDown Live, even with an appearance on 205 Live to arrest Drew Gulak. With the mystery of who attacked them, Breezango should be on the show weekly. Hopefully, they continue to show up more regularly on SmackDown Live for the foreseeable future.

Notice a mistake in our list? Is there someone you wish WWE would use more? Let us know in the comments below!

