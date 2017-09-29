WWE Missing in Action: Week of September 27th, 2017

Monday Night Raw
Alicia Fox: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw
Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is currently out of action and isn't due back for up to six to nine months
The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw
Darren Young: Last seen on the January 16th Main Event taping. He has recently returned from injury at a house show but there is no known plan for him to return on television
Dana Brooke: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw
Dash Wilder: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw
Heath Slater: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw
Kalisto: Last seen on the September 11th episode of Raw
Karl Anderson: Last seen on the September 18th episode of Raw
Luke Gallows: Last seen on the September 18th episode of Raw
Maryse: Last seen on the September 11th episode of Raw; Inactive as she is pregnant
Paige: Last seen on the June 27th, 2016 episode of Raw. Paige has recently been training at the performance center and is expected to return soon
Rhyno: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw
Samoa Joe: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is suffering from a knee injury and will be out for another two weeks
Scott Dawson: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw
Summer Rae: Last seen on the July 18th, 2016 episode of WWE Superstars
SmackDown Live
Becky Lynch: Last seen on the September 19th episode of SmackDown Live
Chad Gable: Last seen on the September 12th episode of SmackDown Live
Chris Jericho: Last seen on the July 25th episode of SmackDown Live. He is currently on tour with his band, Fozzy
Epico: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live. He and his partner Primo are due to return to television in the next couple of weeks
Erick Rowan: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live
Fandango: Last seen on the September 12th episode of 205 Live
Kane: Last seen on the November 29th, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live
Konnor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Lana: Last seen on the September 19th episode of SmackDown Live
Luke Harper: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live
Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live; Inactive as she is pregnant
Naomi: Last seen on the September 19th episode of SmackDown Live
Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33
Primo: Last seen at Money in the Bank. He and his partner Epico are due to return to television in the next couple of weeks
Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the September 12th episode of SmackDown Live
Sin Cara: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live
Tamina: Last seen on the September 19th episode of SmackDown Live
Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the September 12th episode of 205 Live
Viktor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live
Returning this week
Monday Night Raw
- Mickie James
SmackDown Live
- Bobby Roode
- Sami Zayn
Absence by Streak
- 65 weeks: Paige
- 62 weeks: Summer Rae
- 43 weeks: Kane
- 36 weeks: Darren Young
- 25 weeks: Nikki Bella
- 14 weeks: Primo
- 12 weeks: Epico, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Sin Cara
- 9 weeks: Chris Jericho
- 7 weeks: Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke
- 6 weeks: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson
- 5 weeks: Big Cass, Samoa Joe
- 4 weeks: Konnor, Viktor, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis
- 3 weeks: The Big Show, Heath Slater, Rhyno
- 2 weeks: Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Maryse, Kalisto
- 1 week: Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Lana, Tamina, Naomi, Becky Lynch
This week's most notable absence: Breezango
Although it was announced that they would make their return to SmackDown Live as part of The Fashion Files on next week's episode, the absence of The Fashion Files has been noticed by a lot of the fans. The mystery of who has been trashing their office has been a talking point for three months. WWE needs to be careful that they don't take too long with the revelation as it could become overkill and the fans could easily turn on them or simply lose interest.
Having The Fashion Police return with The Fashion Files next week marks over a month since we've last seen them on SmackDown Live, even with an appearance on 205 Live to arrest Drew Gulak. With the mystery of who attacked them, Breezango should be on the show weekly. Hopefully, they continue to show up more regularly on SmackDown Live for the foreseeable future.
