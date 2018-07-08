Missing In Action: Notable absentees from this week's WWE

(Photo credit: Ed Webster)

Raw

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the June 25th episode of Raw.

The Big Show: Last seen on the June 4 episode of Raw.

Bobby Roode: Last seen on the June 18 episode of Raw.

Bray Wyatt: Last seen on the June 25 episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Chad Gable: Last seen on the June 18 episode of Raw.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the June 18 episode of Raw.

Dean Ambrose: Last seen on the December 18 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a triceps injury.

Fandango: Last seen on the June 11 episode of Raw.

Goldust: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Heath Slater: Last seen on the June 18 episode of Raw.

Jason Jordan: Last seen on the February 5 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a neck injury.

Jinder Mahal: Last seen on the June 25 episode of Raw.

Konnor: Last seen on the June 4 episode of Raw.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Ronda Rousey: Last seen on the June 18 episode of Raw. Storyline suspended for thirty days.

Rhyno: Last seen on the June 18 episode of Raw.

Ruby Riott: Last seen on the June 25 episode of Raw. Out of action due to an MCL sprain.

Sami Zayn: Last seen at Money in the Bank. He is out of action due to two torn rotator cuffs.

Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the June 11 episode of Raw.

Viktor: Last seen on the June 4 episode of Raw.

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

205 Live

Ariya Daivari: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The Brian Kendrick: Last seen on the June 26 episode of 205 Live.

Drew Gulak: Last seen on the June 26 episode of 205 Live.

Gran Metalik: Last seen on the June 26 episode of 205 Live.

Hideo Itami: Last seen on the June 26 episode of 205 Live.

Jack Gallagher: Last seen on the June 26 episode of 205 Live.

Kalisto: Last seen on the June 26 episode of 205 Live.

Lince Dorado: Last seen on the June 26 episode of 205 Live.

Mark Andrews: Last seen on the April 10 episode of 205 Live.

Tony Nese: Last seen on the June 26 episode of 205 Live.

SmackDown Live

Andrade "Cien" Almas: Last seen on the June 25 episode of SmackDown Live.

Cesaro: Last seen on the May 29 episode of SmackDown Live.

Charlotte Flair: Last seen at Money in the Bank.

Epico: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Lana: Last seen on the June 26 episode of SmackDown Live.

Mandy Rose: Last seen on the June 26 episode of SmackDown Live.

Naomi: Last seen on the June 26 episode of SmackDown Live.

Primo: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

R-Truth: Last seen on the April 17 episode of SmackDown Live.

Randy Orton: Last seen on the May 1 episode of SmackDown Live.

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the June 19 episode of SmackDown Live.

Sheamus: Last seen on the May 29 episode of SmackDown Live.

Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the June 12 episode of SmackDown Live.

Sin Cara: Last seen on the June 5 episode of SmackDown Live.

Sonya Deville: Last seen on the June 26 episode of SmackDown Live.

Tamina: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Returning this week

Raw

Elias

205 Live

Mustafa AliNoam DarTJP

SmackDown Live

AJ StylesAsukaBillie KayCarmellaPeyton RoyceShinsuke Nakamura

Absence by Streak

29 weeks: Dean Ambrose23 weeks: Tamina21 weeks: Jason Jordan13 weeks: Mark Andrews10 weeks: Brock Lesnar, Goldust, Ariya Daivari, Primo, R-Truth, Mike Kanellis9 weeks: Randy Orton8 weeks: Zack Ryder5 weeks: The Big Show, Konnor, Viktor, Cesaro, Sheamus4 weeks: Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Sin Cara3 weeks: Sami Zayn, Shelton Benjamin, Charlotte Flair2 weeks: Bobby Roode, Heath Slater, Ronda Rousey, Rhyno1 week: Alicia Fox, Bray Wyatt, Jinder Mahal, Ruby Riott, The Brian Kendrick, Drew Gulak, Hideo Itami, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Tony Nese, Andrade Almas, Lana, Mandy Rose, Naomi, Sonya Deville

Most Notable Return: Noam Dar

Although he made his official in-ring return during the UK Championship Tournament tapings two weeks ago, Noam Dar made his 205 Live return this past week with a very quick victory over TJP. With Dar now officially back in the Cruiserweight division, it gives the division another challenger for current champion Cedric Alexander and with Mustafa Ali, Buddy Murphy and Hideo Itami all battling for a shot, Dar must be looking to impress the 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick.

