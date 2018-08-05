Missing in Action: Notable absentees from this week's WWE

(Photo credit: Ed Webster)

Raw

The Big Show: Last seen on the June 4 episode of Raw.

Chad Gable: Last seen on the July 30 episode of Raw.

Dean Ambrose: Last seen on the December 18 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a triceps injury.

Ember Moon: Last seen on the July 30 episode of Raw.

Fandango: Last seen on the June 11 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a torn labrum.

Goldust: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Out of action as he is recovering from knee surgery.

Jason Jordan: Last seen on the February 5 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a neck injury.

Mickie James: Last seen on the July 30 episode of Raw.

Nia Jax: Last seen on the July 30 episode of Raw.

No Way Jose: Last seen on the July 30 episode of Raw.

Ruby Riott: Last seen on the June 25 episode of Raw. Out of action due to an MCL sprain.

Sami Zayn: Last seen at Money in the Bank. Out of action due to two torn rotator cuffs.

Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the July 23 episode of Raw.

205 Live

Ariya Daivari: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Gran Metalik: Last seen on the July 10 episode of 205 Live.

Noam Dar: Last seen on the July 17 episode of 205 Live.

TJP: Last seen on the July 31 episode of 205 Live.

SmackDown Live

AJ Styles: Last seen on the July 24 episode of SmackDown Live.

Epico: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Harper: Last seen at Extreme Rules.

Kane: Last seen at Extreme Rules.

Karl Anderson: Last seen on the June 19 episode of SmackDown Live.

Luke Gallows: Last seen on the June 19 episode of SmackDown Live.

Naomi: Last seen on the July 31 episode of SmackDown Live.

Primo: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

R-Truth: Last seen on the July 24 episode of SmackDown Live.

Rowan: Last seen at Extreme Rules.

Sin Cara: Last seen on the July 10 episode of SmackDown Live.

Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the June 12 episode of SmackDown Live.

Tamina: Last seen at the Royal Rumble.

Tye Dillinger: Last seen on the July 17 episode of SmackDown Live.

Returning this week

Raw

Brock Lesnar

205 Live

Lio RushThe Brian KendrickTony Nese

SmackDown Live

Charlotte Flair

Absence by Streak

33 weeks: Dean Ambrose27 weeks: Tamina25 weeks: Jason Jordan14 weeks: Goldust, Ariya Daivari, Primo9 weeks: The Big Show8 weeks: Fandango7 weeks: Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Sami Zayn, Shelton Benjamin5 weeks: Ruby Riott4 weeks: Gran Metalik, Sin Cara2 weeks: R-Truth, Tyler Breeze1 week: AJ Styles, Chad Gable, Ember Moon, Mickie James, Naomi, Nia Jax, No Way Jose, Tyler Breeze, TJP

Most Notable Return: Charlotte Flair

This week's most notable return was Charlotte Flair. With her last appearance being at Money in the Bank, Charlotte came back this week and defeated Carmella to get herself added to the SmackDown Live Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. With a title match looming, can Charlotte Flair make up for lost time by winning the Women's title at SummerSlam, defeating current champion Carmella and best friend Becky Lynch to do so?

