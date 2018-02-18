Missing In Action: Notable absentees from last week's WWE

(Photo credit: MARIOOO)

Most notable absentees﻿

With two matches having massive Fastlane implications on SmackDown Live th﻿is week, it was a weird decision to have the defending WWE Champion AJ Styles miss the show. Even if he was included in a backstage segment, the champion should have been on the show. Another noticeable absence from this week's show was the 2018 men's Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. Both participants of the current WrestleMania main event were unbooked for this week's SmackDown Live, without even a mention of either of them. It makes the writers, and the superstars mentioned, look bad.

Monday night Raw

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw. She is out of action due to a broken tailbone.

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21 episode of Raw. He currently has a knee injury.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4 episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at Royal Rumble. On a part-time contract.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the January 8 episode of Raw.

Dean Ambrose: Last seen on the December 18 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a triceps injury.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw. He has a shoulder injury.

Kane: Last seen on the January 29 episode of Raw.

R-Truth: Last seen on the August 28 episode of Raw. He is suffering from an undisclosed injury.

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the January 8 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a foot injury.

205 Live

Ariya Daivari: Last seen on the January 23 episode of 205 Live.

The Brian Kendrick: Last seen on the December 25 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a broken orbital bone.

Cedric Alexander: Last seen on the January 30 episode of 205 Live.

Gran Metalik: Last seen on the January 30 episode of 205 Live.

Hideo Itami: Last seen on the February 6 episode of 205 Live.

Kalisto: Last seen on the February 6 episode of 205 Live.

Lince Dorado: Last seen on the February 6 episode of 205 Live.

Roderick Strong: Last seen on the February 6 episode of 205 Live.

Neville: Last seen on the October 2 episode of Raw. Contract dispute.

Noam Dar: Last seen on the December 5 episode of 205 Live. Out of action due to a knee injury.

SmackDown Live

AJ Styles: Last seen on the February 6 episode of SmackDown Live.

Carmella: Last seen on the January 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw; wrestling in New Japan.

Epico: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Fandango: Last seen on the January 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Mojo Rawley: Last seen at Royal Rumble Kick-Off.

Natalya: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Primo: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Samir Singh: Last seen on the January 16 episode of SmackDown Live. Out of action due to a knee injury.

Shinsuke Nakamura: Last seen on the February 6 episode of SmackDown Live.

Sin Cara: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Tamina: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the January 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the January 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

Absence length

25 weeks: Big Cass.24 weeks: R-Truth.23 weeks: The Big Show.19 weeks: Neville.12 weeks: Epico, Mike Kanellis, Primo, Sin Cara.10 weeks: Noam Dar.8 weeks: Dean Ambrose.7 weeks: The Brian Kendrick.5 weeks: Curt Hawkins, Samoa Joe.4 weeks: Samir Singh.3 weeks: Alicia Fox, Jeff Hardy, Ariya Daivari, Chris Jericho, Cedric Alexander, Gran Metalik.2 weeks: Brock Lesnar, Carmella, Fandango, Gran Metalik, Heath Slater, Kane, Mojo Rawley, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Tamina, Tyler Breeze, Zack Ryder, Hideo Itami, Roderick Strong, Kalisto, Lince Dorado.

Most notable return

After returning to the WWE as the number 30 entrant in the Royal Rumble match, Dolph Ziggler marked his SmackDown Live comeback this week by defeating Sami Zayn to advance to the WWE Championship match at Fastlane. With him surrendering the US title before leaving, it is a weird decision to have Dolph return with absolutely no mention of it.

