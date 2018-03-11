Missing in Action: Notable absentees from last week’s WWE

(Photo credit: RayTerston)

Most Noticeable Absence: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

This week's most notable absence is once again the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. With four weeks until WrestleMania, WWE need to start really promoting Brock and number one contender Roman Reigns as that is the current planned WrestleMania main event. With him poised to show up this Monday on RAW, Brock Lesnar needs to show up a bit more regularly, especially with WrestleMania coming up.

Raw

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw. She is out of action due to a broken tailbone.

Apollo: Last seen on the February 26 episode of Raw.

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21 episode of Raw. He is suffering from a knee injury.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4 episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at Royal Rumble. On a part-time contract.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the January 8 episode of Raw.

Dana Brooke: Last seen on the February 26 episode of Raw.

Dean Ambrose: Last seen on the December 18 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a triceps injury.

Jason Jordan: Last seen on the February 5 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a neck injury.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a shoulder injury.

Kane: Last seen on the January 29 episode of Raw.

Karl Anderson: Last seen on the February 12 episode of Raw.

Luke Gallows: Last seen on the February 12 episode of Raw.

Mickie James: Last seen on the February 26 episode of Raw.

R-Truth: Last seen on the August 28 episode of Raw. He is suffering from an undisclosed injury.

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the January 8 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a foot injury.

Titus O'Neil: Last seen on the February 26 episode of Raw.

205 Live

Ariya Daivari: Last seen on the February 20 episode of 205 Live.

The Brian Kendrick: Last seen on the December 25 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a broken orbital bone.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher: Last seen on the February 20 episode of 205 Live.

Gran Metalik: Last seen on the February 27 episode of 205 Live.

Kalisto: Last seen on the February 27 episode of 205 Live.

Lince Dorado: Last seen on the February 27 episode of 205 Live.

Noam Dar: Last seen on the December 5 episode of 205 Live. Out of action due to a knee injury.

TJP: Last seen on the February 27 episode of 205 Live.

Tony Nese: Last seen on the February 13 episode of 205 Live.

SmackDown Live

Chad Gable: Last seen on the February 20 episode of SmackDown Live.

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw.

Epico: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Konnor: Last seen on the February 6 episode of SmackDown Live.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Mojo Rawley: Last seen at the Royal Rumble Kick-Off.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Primo: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Samir Singh: Last seen on the January 16 episode of SmackDown Live.

Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the February 20 episode of SmackDown Live.

Sin Cara: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Tamina: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Viktor: Last seen on the February 6 episode of SmackDown Live.

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the January 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

Returning this week

Raw

Dash Wilder

Scott Dawson

205 Live

Drew Gulak

Mark Andrews

Hideo Itami

SmackDown Live

Natalya

Absence by Streak

28 weeks: Big Cass27 weeks: R-Truth26 weeks: The Big Show15 weeks: Epico, Mike Kanellis, Primo, Sin Cara13 weeks: Noam Dar11 weeks: Dean Ambrose10 weeks: The Brian Kendrick8 weeks: Curt Hawkins, Samoa Joe7 weeks: Samir Singh6 weeks: Jeff Hardy, Chris Jericho, Alicia Fox5 weeks: Brock Lesnar, Mojo Rawley, Nikki Bella, Tamina, Zack Ryder, Konnor, Viktor, Kane, Zack Ryder4 weeks: Jason Jordan, Konnor, Viktor3 weeks: Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Tony Nese2 weeks: Ariya Daivari, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin1 week: Apollo, Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Titus O'Neil, Gran Metalik, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, TJP

Most Noticeable Return: The Revival

This week's most notable return is The Revival. Although they didn't defeat The Bar to earn a title match at WrestleMania, The Revival have finally found their spot on Raw once again. With WrestleMania coming up, I expect them to appear regularly and somehow find their way into a title match. They are that talented and they need to be used more often.

