Missing in Action: Notable absentees from last week’s WWE

Most Notable Absence: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

This week's most notable absence was the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. He was originally scheduled to show up on Raw and was even promoted during the show but he made no appearance. With rumours going around that WWE have already used up his dates, we may not see Brock until WrestleMania.

Raw

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw. She is out of action due to a broken tailbone.

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21 episode of Raw. He is suffering from a knee injury.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4 episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at Royal Rumble. On a part-time contract.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the January 8 episode of Raw.

Dash Wilder: Last seen on the February 12th episode

Dean Ambrose: Last seen on the December 18 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a triceps injury.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw. He has a shoulder injury.

Kane: Last seen on the January 29 episode of Raw.

R-Truth: Last seen on the August 28 episode of Raw. He is suffering from an undisclosed injury.

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the January 8 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a foot injury.

Scott Dawson: Last seen on the February 12 episode of Raw.

205 Live

The Brian Kendrick: Last seen on the December 25 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a broken orbital bone.

Drew Gulak: Last seen on the February 13 episode of 205 Live.

Hideo Itami: Last seen on the February 6 episode of 205 Live.

Mark Andrews: Last seen on the February 13 episode of 205 Live.

Noam Dar: Last seen on the December 5 episode of 205 Live. Out of action due to a knee injury.

SmackDown Live

Chad Gable: Last seen on the February 20 episode of SmackDown Live.

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw; wrestling in New Japan.

Epico: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Konnor: Last seen on the February 6 episode of SmackDown Live.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Mojo Rawley: Last seen at Royal Rumble Kick-Off.

Natalya: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Primo: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Samir Singh: Last seen on the January 16 episode of SmackDown Live. Out of action due to a knee injury.

Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the February 20 episode of SmackDown Live.

Sin Cara: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Tamina: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Viktor: Last seen on the February 6 episode of SmackDown Live.

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the January 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

Returning this week

Raw

Karl AndersonLuke Gallows

205 Live

Roderick Strong

SmackDown Live

CarmellaFandangoShinsuke NakamuraTyler Breeze

Absence by length

27 weeks: Big Cass26 weeks: R-Truth25 weeks: The Big Show14 weeks: Epico, Mike Kanellis, Primo, Sin Cara12 weeks: Noam Dar10 weeks: Dean Ambrose9 weeks: The Brian Kendrick7 weeks: Curt Hawkins, Samoa Joe6 weeks: Alicia Fox, Samir Singh5 weeks: Jeff Hardy, Chris Jericho4 weeks: Brock Lesnar, Kane, Mojo Rawley, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Tamina, Zack Ryder, Konnor, Viktor3 weeks: Hideo Itami2 weeks: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Drew Gulak, Mark Andrews

Most Notable Return: Shinsuke Nakamura

This week's most notable return was the Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. He returned on this week's episode of SmackDown Live with a victory over Aiden English. Nakamura won the Royal Rumble match and should be used every single week. With Fastlane approaching, Shinsuke should be booked at that event, seeing as it is the final stop before WrestleMania. If WWE don't want to put an abrupt end to Shinsuke's momentum, they need to start booking Nakamura and ensure he's seen by the audience on a weekly basis.

