Missing in Action: Notable absentees from last week's WWE

Most Notable Absence: Shinsuke Nakamura

This week's most notable absence, although he should be appearing weekly, is the 2018 Royal Rumble Winner Shinsuke Nakamura. With two weeks until Fastlane, and Nakamura, as of yet, unbooked, having the Royal Rumble winner not appear at all on any television will rob him of any momentum he gained by winning the Rumble.

Raw

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw. She is out of action due to a broken tailbone.

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21 episode of Raw. He is suffering from a knee injury.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4 episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at Royal Rumble. On a part-time contract.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the January 8 episode of Raw.

Dash Wilder: Last seen on the February 12th episode of Raw.

Dean Ambrose: Last seen on the December 18 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a triceps injury.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw. He has a shoulder injury.

Kane: Last seen on the January 29 episode of Raw.

Karl Anderson: Last seen on the February 12th episode of Raw.

Luke Gallows: Last seen on the February 12th episode of Raw.

R-Truth: Last seen on the August 28 episode of Raw. He is suffering from an undisclosed injury.

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the January 8 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a foot injury.

Scott Dawson: Last seen on the February 12th episode of Raw.

205 Live

The Brian Kendrick: Last seen on the December 25 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a broken orbital bone.

Hideo Itami: Last seen on the February 6 episode of 205 Live.

Roderick Strong: Last seen on the February 6 episode of 205 Live.

Noam Dar: Last seen on the December 5 episode of 205 Live. Out of action due to a knee injury.

SmackDown Live

Carmella: Last seen on the January 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw; wrestling in New Japan.

Epico: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Fandango: Last seen on the January 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Mojo Rawley: Last seen at Royal Rumble Kick-Off.

Natalya: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Primo: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Samir Singh: Last seen on the January 16 episode of SmackDown Live. Out of action due to a knee injury.

Sin Cara: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Shinsuke Nakamura: Last seen on the February 6 episode of SmackDown Live.

Tamina: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the January 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the January 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

Returning this week

205 Live

Gran MetalikKalistoLince Dorado

SmackDown Live

AJ Styles

Absence by Length

26 weeks: Big Cass25 weeks: R-Truth24 weeks: The Big Show20 weeks: Neville13 weeks: Epico, Mike Kanellis, Primo, Sin Cara11 weeks: Noam Dar9 weeks: Dean Ambrose8 weeks: The Brian Kendrick6 weeks: Curt Hawkins, Samoa Joe5 weeks: Samir Singh4 weeks: Alicia Fox, Jeff Hardy, Chris Jericho3 weeks: Brock Lesnar, Carmella, Fandango, Heath Slater, Kane, Mojo Rawley, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Tamina, Tyler Breeze, Zack Ryder, Hideo Itami, Roderick Strong, Shinsuke Nakamura1 week: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson

Most Notable Return: WWE Champion AJ Styles

After not being used for two weeks, WWE Champion AJ Styles made his return to SmackDown Live this week with a victory over Baron Corbin. With Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on a part-time contract, we need to start seeing the WWE Champion every single week on SmackDown Live. Hopefully, AJ appears on every episode until Fastlane as he is still the WWE Champion.

