Missing in Action: Notable absentees from last week’s WWE

(Photo credit: Miguel Discart)

Raw

Akam: Last seen on the May 1 episode of Raw.

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the January 22nd episode of Raw. She is out of action due to a broken tailbone.

Apollo Crews: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4 episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Dean Ambrose: Last seen on the December 18 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a triceps injury.

Heath Slater: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

Goldust: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Jason Jordan: Last seen on the February 5 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a neck injury.

Kane: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Konnor: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Mojo Rawley: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

Rezar: Last seen on the May 1 episode of Raw.

Rhyno: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

Titus O'Neil: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

Viktor: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

205 Live

Ariya Daivari: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Buddy Murphy: Last seen on the May 8 episode of 205 Live.

Noam Dar: Last seen on the December 5 episode of 205 Live.

Tony Nese: Last seen on the May 8 episode of 205 Live.

SmackDown Live

Big Cass: Last seen on the May 15 episode of SmackDown Live.

Chris Jericho: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Epico: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at the Royal Rumble.

Primo: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton: Last seen on the May 1 episode of SmackDown Live.

R-Truth: Last seen on the April 17 episode of SmackDown Live.

Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the May 8 episode of SmackDown Live.

Sin Cara: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Tamina: Last seen at the Royal Rumble.

Tye Dillinger: Last seen on the May 8 episode of SmackDown Live.

Returning this week

Raw

Chad GableDana BrookeRonda Rousey

205 Live

Akira TozawaGentleman Jack GallagherGran MetalikHideo ItamiLince DoradoThe Brian Kendrick

SmackDown Live

Charlotte FlairJeff HardyKarl AndersonJey UsoJimmy UsoLuke GallowsNaomi

Absence by Streak

37 weeks: The Big Show26 weeks: Epico24 weeks: Noam Dar22 weeks: Dean Ambrose17 weeks: Alicia Fox, Nikki Bella, Tamina15 weeks: Jason Jordan7 weeks: Kane5 weeks: R-Truth4 weeks: Ariya Daivari, Akam, Brock Lesnar, Buddy Murphy, Chris Jericho, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, John Cena, Mike Kanellis, Primo, Rezar, Randy Orton, Sin Cara2 weeks: Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, Konnor, Mojo Rawley, Rhyno, Shelton Benjamin, Titus O'Neil, Tony Nese, Tye Dillinger, Viktor, Zack Ryder1 week: Big Cass

Most Noticeable Return: Ronda Rousey

This week's most noticeable return was Ronda Rousey. Even though WWE originally stated that Ronda would appear regularly on Raw but as evidenced by the episodes since WrestleMania, that has not been the case, which has been proven as Ronda has only appeared three times on Raw since WrestleMania. With her challenging Nia Jax at Money in the Bank next month, Ronda Rousey should appear more often than not in the lead up to her title match.

Is there someone you wish WWE would use more? Let us know in the comments!