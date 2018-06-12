header decal
12 Jun 2018

KUSHIDA to make Irish wrestling debut at OTT 'WrestleRama 2’

(Photo credit: Courtney Rose)

NJPW star KUSHIDA will make his Irish wrestling debut at Over The Top Wrestling's 'WrestleRama 2’ on August 18th.

The promotion confirmed in a video package that 'The Time-Splitter' would make his OTT debut against Shane Strickland, joining fellow NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii on the card.

