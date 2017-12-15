Is WWE coming back to Australia for Global Warning 2?

It has been 15 years since the WWE brought a pay-per-view to Australian shores. While the organisation has consistently held live events around the country since that time, Aussie fans have not been beamed across the globe since 2002.

However, a report has emerged that the WWE is considering bringing back the Global Warning event to Australia in late 2018. Despite the 2018 PPV schedule being released a few weeks back, there seems that an addition may be added for October next year at the 100-000 seat Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The MCG is a multi-purpose stadium that holds regular Australian Rules Football (AFL) games and famously the Boxing Day Cricket test match. But if the WWE were to hold an event at the venue, it could arguably be the biggest event there in some time.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, potentially home of the WWE PPV.

Back in 2002 when the WWE made the trek down to Australia for the original Global Warming tour, it was the first time the company had been to the country since the 1980s. They spared little expense with the card featuring some of the biggest names at the time including Kurt Angle, Edge and Chris Jericho. The event was concluded with a WrestleMania worthy main event as The Rock, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar competed in a triple threat match for the WWE Undisputed Championship. This led to company breaking the attendance record at the then Colonial Stadium as 56,734 people packed into the arena.

The original main event from Global Warning in 2002.

While perhaps the WWE would have no issues getting that many people again at the nearby Etihad Stadium for an event, getting close to the 100k people for the MCG may prove difficult. WWE's yearly supershow, WrestleMania, does those sorts of numbers, but people from around the world travel to witness it. Would people from around the world travel to Australia for a standard PPV? It would seem unlikely.

If they were serious about going close to capacity or selling out the arena, then they would have to stack the card. The logistics of combining the rosters for the night and sending all of that talent down under would be expensive. There is not a superstar on the main roster from Australia, with the only possibility being the Sydney-born Iconic Duo, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, being the biggest draws if an Australian was on the card.

Could Global Warning 2 become Iconic?

Australian fans like myself will never knock back the chance to see the WWE superstars on the biggest stage but for now it remains to be seen how and if this venture will take off. The sudden interest in Australia as a host of a PPV is made all the more strange considering the UK is yet to hold one in some time despite the big emphasis on the United Kingdom Tournament and the amount of talent on the roster from the UK.

With nothing is confirmed yet by the WWE itself, we can only speculate the card or surprise superstars who could appear if it comes to fruition but it seems the WWE and the globe has been warned of the power of the Australian wrestling fanbase.

