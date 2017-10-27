Is Ricochet coming to WWE?

The influx of talent to WWE has been happening for years now. From Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens from the independents to Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura from New Japan and Bobby Roode from TNA/IMPACT, WWE has been absorbing talent at a ridiculous rate since 2013.

While that new talent has squeezed out the likes of Ryback and Wade Barrett and saturated the rosters, there is seemingly no end to the thirst of WWE for new talent. That thirst is potentially about to land the biggest fish in the independent scene. Ricochet.

Who is Ricochet?

Born October 11, 1988, Ricochet is arguably the best high flyer in wrestling today. That title alone should bring a lot of expectations, and yet he is so much more than that too. Technically savvy, a good striker, endlessly charismatic… Ricochet is the total package.

Making his debut in 2003, he is also insanely experienced. He has been working in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) since 2010, a promotion that has had champions from Zayn and Owens to current NXT stars Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Adam Cole. He is the only man to win their “Battle of Los Angeles” tournament twice. He has been working in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) since 2013, winning the Junior Heavyweight tag titles on multiple occasions as well as being one of only a handful on gaijin to win the Best of Super Junior tournament.