Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Bound For Glory begins to take shape (October 12, 2017)

At Bound for Glory, the first of the Anthem run shows in its new home in Toronto, the Latin American Xchange will invoke their rematch clause, as Konnan informed the crowd on Impact. ﻿LAX would then call out the Crist Brothers, and oVe would answer. Konnan would make the match for BFG a 5150 Street Fight.

In something shocking for Impact, after Diamante slapped one of the Crist brothers, he responded by shoving the woman. In a day where domestic violence is one of the biggest hot button issues, Anthem allowed a male performer to physically assault a female was definitely a surprising sight. LAX would get their revenge by decimating the Global Tag Team Champions.

Speaking of a match at BFG

After Johnny Impact interfered in the affairs of Garza Jr, the two, according to Jim Cornette, needed to have a clear winner. That would set up a match tonight between Impact and Garza Jr with the winner getting a shot at Eli Drake for the Global Championship.

The match was slow in pace and ended in such an abrupt fashion that my DVR had to be used to confirm what my eyes had seen. Impact won and was promptly addressed in the middle of the six-sided ring by Jim Cornette. Chris Adonis would break a piece of wood over the head of Johnny Impact, knocking him cold, as World Champion Eli Drake watched from Japan.

The Knockouts Division has good and some bad

The pending feud between Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary is equal parts creepy, sexy, and intriguing. The feud between Gail Kim and Taryn Tyrell was good…five years ago. If I wanted to watch two women in their thirties fight over nothing, I would go to my family reunion. Like much of the Impact roster, it has some really good, some ok, and some terrible stuff.

Things have gotten personal between Moose and Bobby Lashley

Moose went into the belly of the beast as he went to go track down the man who “laid him out on national television”. He would find him at the America’s Top Team gym. Moose would get sucker punched from behind before getting a beat down at the hands of all of ATT, including Lashley. He was literally thrown from the gym and left to catch his breath on the sidewalk.

Moose would not be done as he would call in reinforcements in the form of “UFC Legend” Stephan Bonnar. The two would commit about five felonies that I know of, including robbery and destruction of property. This is how the show would end.

Quick Hits

Eddie Edwards is the World Champion for Pro Wrestling Noah. He would go over to Japan along with a host of other talent, including Impact Global Champion Eli Drake, Moose, and Garza Jr. thanks to a talent sharing agreement.

Kayfabe Alert: It looks like Bobby Lashley has quit Impact.

Rosemary looks creepy as ever…and is as over as ever.

This show was chocked full of poorly acted vignettes and highlights of matches in other promotions.

Card Recap

Rosemary def. Hannah Harper by pinfall SQUASH

Dezmond Xavier, James Storm, and Allie def. Caleb Konley (with Trevor Lee), Sienna (with KM), and El Texano via pinfall 2.75 STARS

Johnny Impact def. Garza Jr. via pinfall to become number one contender for the Global Championship 2.25 STARS

