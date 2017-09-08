GFW Impact Recap & Results: Turning a corner (September 7, 2017)

Legends never die

Petey Williams and Sonjay Dutt are TNA originals. Back when TNA began, they ran weekly iPPVs, and Dutt and Williams were some of the young guns who brought in the fans. Now, some 15 years later, the two are teaming together to face two young stars from North Carolina, Caleb Conley, and Trevor Lee.

Conley, who is more used to the mask of Suicide, has come into his own here as of late, and with the tutelage of the Carolina Caveman, Lee, he is quickly rising up the ranks in the X Division. The match the four men put on opened the show and were a very good opening segment. While the X Division is not known for tag team wrestling, these four men have a future together in some form.

Will this team stick around?

OVE will be the newest challengers for the GFW Tag Titles, but this challenge won’t happen in the six sided ring. Konnan will take LAX down to Tijuana and the Crash promotion. There, the Brothers Christ will attempt to do what Decay, VOW, and weekly jobbers can not, and that is beat LAX. The only question I have is why the GFW will let a major match like this happen outside of the Impact Zone?

The Knockouts are heating up

Sienna carried Taryn Terrell through most of their victorious match. Afterward, the former Knockouts Champion and the current GFW Women’s Champion beat down the GFW Hall of Famer, Gail Kim, and Allie. Rosemary would come out and save the faces, but the numbers game would get to her. That is where we could see the debuting Taya Valkyrie. When it looked like she would stand with Rosemary against Sienna and Taryn Terrell, she would turn and nail Rosemary. Six women are hot to fight and we should see something fantastic come from this.

I am shocked we didn’t see local law enforcement

After Jim Cornette, now the onscreen authority figure for the GFW, basically awarded a match to Johnny Impact against the winner of the Eli Drake and Matt Sydal, LAX, and more specifically Low Ki, took offense to it. In a play straight from the Wrestling 101 playbook, Impact and Low Ki had to be separated, first by members of LAX, and then by GFW security. The only thing missing was police officers coming to the ring. Jim Cornette even threatened suspensions. Well played GFW, well played.

Poor LVN

She was being played from the very get go. Grado, he who looks like an Irish Potato, should be overjoyed someone who looks like Laurel Van Ness wanted him. LVN has had a history of weddings going awry. First, it was Braxton Sutter standing her up and sending her into a spiraling crazy that led her into the arms of Kongo Kong. Now, with Grado seemingly restoring her sanity, he destroyed it all with a high 5 and “I’ll see ya later.” It seems like Hot Mess Laurel Van Ness is coming back, sadly.

The title is on the line

There was some mixed reaction when Eli Drake was crowned the GFW Champion. Drake is a homegrown GFW star, but yet not a big name. However, over the recent weeks, Drake has proven he is very much worthy of holding the crown for the GFW.

Matt Sydal had a huge upset over “Walking Armageddon” Bobby Lashley to earn this shot. Sydal can have a match with anyone, and Eli Drake is no exception. The two put on a great Main Event that capped off a surprisingly decent show. Drake came out the victor, but major props to the effort put in by Sydal.

Quick Hits:

Josh Matthews took a shot at Destination America. One has to wonder if it is wise for a company who may or may not be in trouble to rip on a network.

Low Ki just mentioned WWE, Lucha Underground, and cursed on TV. The promo he cut was fantastic.

I guess some GFW guys were at some Triple A show. They only aired three video packages about it.

Judging by the video package that aired involving Jeff Jarrett, it seems like maybe the injury to Rosemary might have been a work.

Card Recap:

Sonjay Dutt and Petey Williams def. Caleb Conley and Trevor Lee by pinfall 3.5 STARS

LAX (Ortiz and Santana) def. John Bolland and Zachary Wentz by pinfall SQUASH

Taryn Terrell and Sienna (with KM) def. Allie and Gail Kim by pinfall 2 STARS

Eli Drake (with Christopher Adonis) def. Matt Sydal by pinfall to RETAIN the GFW Global Championship 4.25 STARS

Let us know what you thought about this week's edition of GFW Impact in the comments below!