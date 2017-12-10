News broke earlier today that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann was arrested in Gainesville, Florida last night following a domestic violence with his wife. ProWrestlingSheet broke the news and Gainesville PD has since released the basic arrest report via their Twitter account, as seen below.
10 Dec 2017
Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann suspended indefinitely following domestic violence arrest
ProWrestlingSheet has confirmed that Rich Swann has been suspended after being arrested late Saturday night.
