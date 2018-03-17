header decal
17 Mar 2018

"Woken" Matt Hardy: The Road to Ultimate Deletion

Matt Hardy's "condee-shun" has worsened, and now he's set for a huge showdown against Bray Wyatt. The Ultimate Deletion is this Monday!

(Photo credit: Mike Kalasnik)

It's been almost a year since The Hardy Boyz made their triumphant, and utterly shocking, return at WrestleMania 33. With zero warning, the legendary team returned moments before the match and entered a contest they weren't even scheduled to be a part of. By the time the bell rung, The Hardy Boyz were Raw Tag Team Champions and had officially returned to the WWE. 

In the weeks and months that followed, what started as a nostalgia act began to grow cold. The Hardy Boyz were as good as ever, but they weren't exactly something new in an already deep tag team division. As their successes slowed down, the news broke in September of last year that Jeff Hardy had suffered a shoulder injury and would be out of action for up to six months. While the team was already on the descent, it was a sad moment for fans of the group. 

Of course, the wrestling world never stops. The machine never grinds to a halt, and this eventually gave Matt Hardy the perfect opportunity to unleash a character fans had been clamoring for since his return. During his tenure in Impact Wrestling, Matt reinvented himself as "Broken" Matt Hardy. It's hard to describe without witnessing the character itself, but there's no denying it was a complete departure from what he'd been before. 

After a loss to Bray Wyatt in November of 2017, Matt began to have what appeared to be a mental breakdown. He seemed to be less stable than ever, and his old ticks from the days of "Broken" Matt Hardy were pushing their way to the forefront. However, this wasn't "Broken" Matt. No, this was something new. "Woken" Matt Hardy burst onto the scene, and things have escalated ever since. Below, you can see just one example of "Woken" Matt's condition. ﻿

