16 Apr 2018

Caps Locks and Chair Shots: WrestleMania 34 Recap (podcast)

Welcome to season two! All of your WM 34 recap and opinions from the dudes can be found here.

Welcome to season two of the Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast!

A lot has changed for season two, and by a lot, we mean nothing has changed.

﻿Dan and Ed are fighting as much as ever. Jaime is still the go-to guy for all the hard-hitting coverage and even has a few solid burns on Dan.

Find out which matches stole the show during 'Mania weekend, which ones fell flat, and who to look for big things from in 2018. Dan was there live, Jaime watched it live, and Ed was on a delay. Find out how the Show of Shows came across on all three vantage points. 

We also covered the nights after WM 34 on Raw and SmackDown. Who made a big impression? Whose call-up was the most shocking, most expected, and most impactful? Find out if Dan still is in love, is Jaime happy, and how many times someone gets muted because they disagreed with Ed.

You can find this, and so much more, right here on the Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast.

We are also in a new home as we have ended our relationship with SoundCloud and moved onto PodBean

