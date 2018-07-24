header decal
24 Jul 2018

BREAKING: WWE announces first ever all-women's PPV event called "Evolution"

WWE made a groundbreaking announcement today about plans for their first ever all-women's event!

(Photo credit: Miguel Discart)

There was hype, and appropriate speculation, about just what WWE would unleash to open Monday Night Raw with Stephanie McMahon's "big announcement." While there were educated guesses, it wasn't official until the words came from the mouth of WWE's Chief Branding Officer and Commissioner of Raw. 

