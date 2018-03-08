Breaking News: NXT announces new singles title, champion to be crowned at TakeOver: New Orleans

(Photo credit: Tabercil)

In breaking news confirmed by WWE.com, it was revealed at tonight's NXT tapings that the brand will be introducing a brand new championship soon. The NXT North American Championship will be a secondary belt for singles competitors, and the inaugural champion will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans just one night before WrestleMania 34.

Six-Man Ladder Match to crown first champion

Along with the big news of the title came the reveal of how the first champion will be crowned. In a first for NXT, there will be a six-man ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans to crown the first ever NXT North American Champion. The competitors will be Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, EC3, and Ricochet.

As big as the announcement of the title itself was the announcement of the men involved in the match, including recent signees EC3 and Ricochet who have yet to debut in NXT. Despite their rookie status in NXT, both men are widely regarded as top-notch competitors from their work outside of WWE.