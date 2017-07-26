BREAKING NEWS: Bobby Lashley to wrestle at AAA’s TripleMania event

Global Force Wrestling announced this evening on their weekly media conference call that former IMPACT Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, Bobby Lashley, will be attending the biggest show in the AAA calendar, TripleMania.

This news comes as the partnership and talent exchange between GFW and AAA develops. On last week’s conference call it was announced that John Hennigan, who most recently wrestled for Lucha Underground, would be making his GFW debut at live events. Today’s announcement marks the first GFW talent that to officially wrestle for another company as part of the working relationships with other wrestling promotions.

TripleMania XXV will take place on August 26th, 2017 from the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. The main event match is the climax of a programme that began at last year’s event and sees Psycho Clown and Dr. Wagner Jr. put their mask on the line in a Lucha de Apuestas match.

Stay tuned to RealSport for the full Q&A with Dutch Mantel and Bruce Pritchard, who discussed their roles within Global Force Wrestling, how they plan on taking the brand forward, their advice for those trying to break into the business, and much more!

[zombify_post]