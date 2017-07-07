Breaking News: Austin Aries Released From WWE

Breaking the confusing and unwelcome news on WWE.com, the statement reads:

“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors.”

No more has been said on the matter as of yet, and Aries is yet to make a public statement about his departure. The release, which at this time seems mutual, is completely unprecedented as Aries was enjoying some of the best work of his career.

Having only joined the WWE in January 2016, he enjoyed a brief run in the developmental brand, NXT. In October later that year, he unfortunately shattered his orbital socket on a house show with Shinsuke Nakamura, meaning he was out of action for almost 5 months.

He debuted on the main roster as a commentator for WWE’s new cruiserweight division, 205 Live, before engaging in a Championship feud with Neville.

The two enjoyed what was arguably the best matches 205 live has produced since its inception, as well as having the honour of being the first match on the pre-show of WrestleMania 33.It is unknown what Aries will aim to do next, after he quashed reports of leaving WWE to take some time off just weeks ago.

